Atomic Heart update 1.05 patch notes: Crashing fixes & more

Atomic Heart players will be able to enjoy a more seamless experience thanks to the Feb 21 and Feb 22 updates, which aim to improve the game’s performance. We have the full Atomic Heart 1.04 and 1.05 patch notes in full for you to check out.

Players have been lapping up the electric gameplay that Atomic Heart has to offer, and the debut title from Mundfish has received plenty of kind words – even from ourselves in our Atomic Heart review.

The graphics are fantastic and there is a lot to admire about the studio’s take on an alternate timeline in which Soviet Russia has become the ultimate superpower thanks to its Polymer technology breakthrough.

However, the large nature of Atomic Heart and its moving parts means that there’s going to be the odd loose wire here and there. Mundfish are already trying to improve the game, and we’ll show you how with the recent Atomic Heart updates and their full patch notes.

Atomic Heart 1.04 & 1.05 updates

Even though they require a hefty chunk of GB and a lot of time to install, Atomic Heart’s 1.04 and 1.05 updates aim to make corrections to the FPS title across the board.

There are truly no standout changes that define either update, but the patch notes indicate that the goal is to achieve greater stability and ensure that players don’t suffer any head-scratching bugs, glitches, or obvious inconsistencies in the gameplay.

You can check out the full extent of the patch notes for each major update below.

Atomic Heart Feb 21 update: 1.04 patch notes

Added various gameplay optimizations on consoles.

Added various gameplay stability fixes.

Added performance improvements.

Addressed stuttering and FPS drop issues.

Fixed game crashing issues.

Fixed game-loading issues.

Other minor fixes.

Added localization improvements.

Added general stability and performance improvements.

Addressed random crashing issues.

Addressed various glitches.

Fixed framerate drop issues.

Fixed missing audio-related issues.

Other minor fixes.

That’s everything you need to know about Atomic Heart’s recent 1.04 and 1.05 updates from Feb 21 and Feb 22. For more on the game, check out the other guides we’ve put together:

