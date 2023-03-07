Cities: Skylines 2 – Trailer, platforms & everything we know

Paradox Interactive has announced the release of the sequel to the inherently popular, Cities: Skylines. So, here’s everything we know about Cities: Skylines 2 including a first glimpse thanks to the trailer, what platforms it will be available on, and more.

Cities: Skylines is a classic city-building simulation that was originally released in 2015 and amassed a vast following for passionate players. So, naturally, those fans were thrilled to hear of a sequel being developed thanks to the announcement in the Paradox Interactive announcement show.

From the announcement, it seems like Cities: Skylines 2 will have all the traditional creativity and maintenance many see with the original but will also include so much more. So, with the game on the way to fans, we’ve put together everything we know about Cities: Skylines 2 including that announcement trailer.

Article continues after ad

Contents

Paradox Interactive The new design of Cities: Skylines 2 has certainly given the original an upgrade.

Currently, no, Cities: Skylines 2 doesn’t have a solidified release date yet. However, thanks to the announcement trailer, we do have a release window, even if it is a little vague. We know that Cities: Skylines 2 will release in 2023.

When a more detailed release date is announced we will be updating this article so be sure to check back soon.

Cities: Skylines 2 trailer

Along with the initial announcement came the first trailer. It detailed a journey through different cities and buildings, showcasing the style we can expect from the upcoming title. You can watch it below.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

What platforms is Cities: Skylines 2 available on?

Thanks to the announcement trailer, we know that Cities: Skylines 2 will be available for the PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

Article continues after ad

There is no word regarding if the game will be compatible with previous-generation consoles or other platforms.

That’s everything we know about Cities: Skylines 2. When more information is released we will be updating this so be sure to check back soon. In the meantime, take a look at some of the other upcoming games:

The Elder Scrolls 6 | GTA 6 | Wolverine | Spider-Man 2 | KOTR Remake | Wonder Woman | DokeV | FFXVI | Avatar Frontiers of Pandora | Dragon Age 4 | Legend of Zelda: Breath of The Wild sequel | Redfall