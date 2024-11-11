Valve is working on a Steam Deck 2 but there’s just one thing holding it back

Valve has confirmed a new iteration of the Steam Deck is indeed in the works, even calling it “Steam Deck 2” by name, but there’s one thing holding them back; performance.

Two years ago Valve helped change the game with the release of the Steam Deck. While the Nintendo Switch put handheld gaming back in the spotlight, it wasn’t until the Steam Deck that modern titles had a chance of running on anything portable.

Article continues after ad

Ever since, we’ve seen all sorts of competitors stake their claim in the market, be it the ROG Ally or the Lenovo Legion. And while Valve is “heartened” by the competition, they’re already hard at work toiling away at what comes next.

In speaking with Hardware Engineer Yazan Aldehayyat and Designer Jay Shaw at PAX Australia, the two were candid about Steam Deck’s future, openly discussing its next iteration with us while outlining the steps ahead.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Steam Deck 2 is happening, just not anytime soon

Given the Steam Deck itself is still relatively new, with OLED models only recently spicing things up, there’s no urgency for a new model, especially not a full-fledged successor. Nonetheless, Valve is already openly talking about just that.

While it’s obviously early days yet and there’s nothing specific to be announced, “We’re most certainly looking to the future,” Shaw assured. “Everything we’ve worked on up until now has led to the Steam Deck in the hardware space, and this is continuing to inform a bunch of decisions we’re making going forward.”

Article continues after ad

“We are working on Steam Deck 2,” Aldehayyat chimed in. “There is going to be a successor.”

Dexerto There will be a Steam Deck 2, it’s just anyone’s guess as to when we might see it.

However, in being so candid, both explained why fans shouldn’t necessarily be holding their breath in waiting for the next bit of handheld hardware.

“Performance is what defines the Steam Deck 2,” Aldehayyat said. “We need to have a generational jump in performance before we make it. We’re just waiting on that, is what it comes down to.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“The hardware team is always looking at what’s next,” Shaw elaborated. “They’re iterating constantly.”

As for specifics, it’s mostly the obvious factors. Valve themselves want to boost battery life, and this is something they’re actively “chasing.”

Any hardware improvements are going to be welcome,” Shaw added.

So for now, there’s really no indication when Steam Deck 2 may even be feasible, let alone in our hands. It boils down to Valve deeming a technological leap worthy of pursuing.

Article continues after ad

Once we’re at a point where handheld hardware can truly push leaps and bounds ahead of the current model, then we’ll know it’s time for Valve’s next iteration.