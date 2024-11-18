Ex-GTA 6 dev says GTA 6 could surpass Red Dead Redemption 2 with this feature

A former Grand Theft Auto 6 developer has lifted the lid a bit on how the next GTA can easily copy popular features from Red Dead Redemption 2 amid fan requests.

It’s been almost a year since Rockstar Games finally gave in and showed the gaming world what they wanted, releasing the first trailer for GTA 6. However, the iconic game devs have been pretty quiet since then. Take-Two, their publishers, have reassured fans that the planned 2025 release is happening.

Regardless, their quiet has created plenty of outside noise. Fans have been searching high and low for secrets, and have penned plenty of wishlists for different features and people that they’d like to see in the new game.

Most players would like to see Rockstar just take another step forward from Red Dead Redemption 2’s realism with even more NPC interactions and furnished interiors.

One former GTA 6 developer, Ben Hinchcliffe, believes that it would be pretty easy.

“From a theoretical standpoint, and what you might be able to do if you had the budget and the team size, I don’t see any reason why you couldn’t have that [Red Dead Redemption 2] level of NPC interaction in a much larger scale game,” he told IGN when quizzed about the new game.

Rockstar GTA 6 fans have long theorized about AI being used in the first trailer for NPCs and locations.

As noted, players have already been searching for clues in the almost-year-old trailer. Some have discovered that Rockstar has used around 10x more NPCs in the trailer than they did for GTA IV.

On top of that, others have seen that buildings appear to be much more detailed than before too. Just how detailed they are won’t be known until we get our hands on the highly-anticipated game. Though, Hinchliffe did say the realism would “blow people away.”

Take-Two have also noted that AI won’t speed development up, despite what some fans and others in the industry might believe.