This Black Ops 6 map change is exactly what everyone wanted in the beta

The full lineup of Black Ops 6 launch maps has now been revealed, and a subtle change has been spotted on one of the most popular maps that looks to address a major issue from the beta.

Skyline was considered by many to be the best Black Ops 6 map shown off so far, with fans loving the design of the luxury apartment and the way it complimented the new omnimovement system. However, most agreed that the pool area was far too open, offering little in the way of cover to stop you from being gunned down.

The issue was especially noticeable in Domination, as this is where B-flag sits. This led to plenty of frustrating encounters where the enemy team could easily pick you off from one of the many windows and vantage points overlooking it, meaning that whoever captured it first often held it for most of the match.

Luckily, in the blog revealing the full lineup of launch maps, it was revealed that a lower sub-level had been added to Skyline, just next to the hot tub area. This is a relatively small adjustment, but the steps and extra elevation offer a safe place to try and capture the objective.

The update has been welcomed by players, with most agreeing that it’s an improvement from the Skyline we saw in the beta. That being said, some argued that the area, especially on Domination, will still be too difficult to hold.

“It’s better than nothing I guess since capturing B and holding it might be more doable now, but the pool area still is way too open IMO,” said Reddit user ‘Limp-Grapefruit.’

“Still gonna be one of the worst hills in the game. But at least I won’t have to prone ‘n’ pray when I’m on the hill, just gotta try and fade the other 5 angles,” added another player.

We’ll have to wait until Black Ops 6 releases on October 25 to see the new-look Skyline action, so only time will tell if the map requires more adjustments going forward. If you want to hop in as soon as possible, here’s how to preload it and the release times in your region.