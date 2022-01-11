Wondering how to get American-style buildings in Cities Skylines? Here’s everything you need to know to transform your cityscape into an American utopia.

Cities Skylines tasks players with creating their own bustling metropolis from the ground up, allowing you to control everything from taxes to public transport.

Buying the base game will allow you to style your city in the image of two global powerhouses: the United States and Europe. It turns out, though, that switching between styles is no easy task.

If you’re wondering how to get American-style buildings in Cities Skylines to replicate some of the world’s most iconic vistas, here’s a rundown of how to change your architectural designs.

How to get American buildings in Cities Skylines

As we mentioned before, the base game will allow you to build cities inspired by European and American vistas, but there’s a bit of to and fro to work out how to switch between styles.

Here’s a rundown of how to get American-style buildings in Cities Skylines:

Start building your district. Paint your district so that the default name for the area appears. Interact with the name to bring up the ‘District Menu‘. Select ‘District Style‘. Choose the ‘American Style’ from the dropdown menu.

How to get more building styles in Cities Skylines

If you’re getting tired of the same old suburban streets, you may want to try out some new styles: but just where do you get them?

New styles are obtained by:

Buying expansions: Skylines has a whole collection of expansions that allow players to add different forms of transport, create green cities, and construct hi-tech buildings.

Skylines has a whole collection of expansions that allow players to add different forms of transport, create green cities, and construct hi-tech buildings. Mods: Skylines is a moddable game, with all the best mods listed in Steam’s ‘Workshop‘ tab for the game. These allow you to transform your city into everything a Latin American-inspired fiesta, to a classical Italian hamlet – all you have to do is filter by ‘District Style.’

How to add mods in Cities Skylines

Once you’ve decided which new styles you want to deck out your city with, you’ll need to make sure you activate them in-game.

In order to add mods in Cities Skylines:

Open Cities Skylines. Head to the ‘Content Manager‘ on the main menu. Tick all of the styles you want to appear in-game, then set about building your virtual paradise!

So, that’s how to get American-style buildings in Cities Skylines and add more styles to your game. Looking for all of the latest gaming news? Be sure to check out our dedicated gaming page.