How to get into the sewers in Baldur’s Gate 3

Baldur's Gate 3 brims with secrets and often there's more than one way to solve puzzles. One such secret that you can come across is getting into the city sewers in Act 3.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is one of the most layered games that is available to players. You will often come across a variety of puzzles and secrets to the point where they will start to overwhelm you.

These secrets are well guarded and are visible only to those who are aware of their surroundings and exploring each and every corner of the game. One such secret that you will stumble across is reaching the city sewers in Act 3 of Baldur’s Gate 3.

Here is how you can accomplish this task in the most seamless way possible.

Larian Studios There are 6 different ways to reach City sewers in this game

Baldur’s Gate 3: How to reach the city sewers in Act 3

There are a total of six different ways of reaching the sewers in Baldur’s Gate 3 and we’ve listed them all below:

Flymm’s Cargo : Found in the Detention Block.

: Found in the Detention Block. Lady Jannath’s Estate : You need to complete the Minsc’s questline to access this.

: You need to complete the Minsc’s questline to access this. Nine Finger’s Office : You can access through the bookshelf in the bedroom area after passing a lockpick check.

: You can access through the bookshelf in the bedroom area after passing a lockpick check. Guildhall : You can access it through the No Entry, No Exit door.

: You can access it through the No Entry, No Exit door. Basilisk Gate : Access the manhole under the bridge after reaching the Lower City.

: Access the manhole under the bridge after reaching the Lower City. Bloomridge Park: Access the manhole right behind the Glitter Gala.

It’s important to remember here that there are no prerequisites to access any of these sections when it comes to party preferences. No matter what character you have or companion you choose, the aforementioned options are viable.

However, you will have to spend some time traversing through the various areas before you can come across the various gates. In order words, none of the gates are readily available and will take some time with regards to exploration.

The Basilisk Gate and Bloomridge Park are the easiest ones to access. The others are a bit complicated to find.

So, that’s a rundown of everything you need to reach the sewers in Baldur’s Gate 3. If you found it informative, be sure to check our other guides below:

