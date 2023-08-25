Baldur’s Gate 3: How to find Oliver in Hide and Seek

Oliver is an adorable Tiefling who can be a little slippery if you want to win his reward. So, here’s how to find Oliver in Baldur’s Gate 3 and beat him at Hide and Seek.

Sure, there are some pretty intense quests and challenges in the expansive game, forcing the player to optimize their class and companions in order to succeed. While those quests are undeniably enjoyable, it’s always nice to step back and play a good game of Hide and Seek, especially when the reward is so useful.

Oliver’s quest is one such example, allowing you to just play a bit of Hide and Seek, even if there is a little bit of a twist halfway through. So, if you can’t see poor Oliver’s hiding spot, here’s everything you need to know about how to find Oliver in Baldur’s Gate 3, as well as what reward you can expect.

Where to find Oliver in Baldur’s Gate 3

To begin Hide and Seek, you’ll first need to find Oliver. To do this, head over to the Ruined Battlefield in Act 1 and look for the House with Flowers. Inside this house, infected with the Shadow curse is little Oliver, a small Tiefling.

Once you’re there, start talking to Oliver and he’ll ask you if you want to play Hide and Seek with him, in exchange for a reward. It’s worth agreeing to this or he’ll have his family attack you.

How to beat Oliver at Hide and Seek in Baldur’s Gate 3

As soon as you accept, in classic Baldur’s Gate 3 fashion, Oliver will turn invisible and hide behind the cart in the front of the house. You can follow him by watching the word invisible that marks his location.

Pass your perception check near the cart and you’ll see him. Then, he’ll ask you to play again, agree and he’ll ask you to find him, but avoid his family.

For this, it’s worth using your hide skill, and using the character that’s best at stealth (likely a Rogue). After a bit of moving, he’ll settle to the same spot again so head back there, avoid the family, and catch Oliver.

Once you’ve found Oliver twice in Baldur’s Gate 3, your reward will be the Ring of Shadows which allows the player the chance to cast Pass Without Trace once per day.

So, there you have it, that’s everything you need to know about finding Oliver in Baldur’s Gate 3 and breathing him at Hide and Seek. While heading over to his hiding spot, take a look at some of our other handy Baldur’s Gate 3 guides and content:

