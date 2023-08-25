Will Baldur’s Gate 3 have DLC? Developers weigh in

Baldur’s Gate 3 was officially released on August 3, 2023, and the game has hit the ground running. Excitement for the title is at an all-time high and despite the sheer scope of the game, fans are already wondering whether it will have a DLC or not.

Baldur’s Gate 3 has already become one of the biggest games of 2023. The official release saw the game break Steam records for some of the highest number of players ever within the platform.

Article continues after ad

With the full release, players are now getting to experience this massive RPG in all its glory. As it happens, players are also interested to learn whether the game will have any DLC or not since, after all, given its D&D roots, there’s always more stories to be told.

Article continues after ad

Here is what we know about possible DLC for Baldur’s Gate 3.

Larian Studios Baldur’s Gate 3 has no concrete DLC plans at the time of writing.

Is Baldur’s Gate 3 DLC in the works?

In an interview with PC Gamer, Larian Studios CEO, and founder Swen Vickne confirmed the team is not currently working on a DLC expansion.

Article continues after ad

However, that’s not to say the team is completely opposed to the idea. More just that it’s not happening anytime soon. As further clarified in an interview with IGN at Gamescom 2023, devs “want to do more” with the game, it’s just a matter of mapping out plans down the line.

Sign up for your free Dexerto account and receive: Ad-lite Mode | Dark Mode | Deals in gaming, TV and Movies, and tech Email Sign up

For the immediate future, the top priority is “patching for a while” before devs all take a collective “holiday” after years of hard work. Once they return, Larian Studios will then determine the next course of action. Be it a full sequel, a major expansion, or anything in between. Though it’s worth noting the complexities of adding further content to the current game.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

According to Vickne, raising BG3’s level cap from 12 to the DnD standard of 20 would present a host of design challenges, “which would make this much more than an expansion in terms of development effort.”

This concludes our guide for a potential DLC for Baldur’s Gate 3. If you found it informative, please look into some of our other guides at Dexerto.

Is Baldur’s Gate 3 coming to Nintendo Switch? | Does Baldur’s Gate 3 have crossplay & cross-platform progression? | Can you play Baldur’s Gate 3 on Steam Deck? | Baldur’s Gate 3 PC requirements | Baldur’s gate 3 voice actors for all characters | How long is Baldur’s Gate 3? | Baldur’s Gate 3 pre-release bonuses & edition differences | Is Baldur’s Gate 3 coming to Xbox? | Is Baldur’s Gate 3 single-player? | Baldur’s Gate 3: All playable races & their abilities | Baldur’s Gate 3 Mind Flayers explained: Who are the Illithids? | Baldur’s Gate 3 proficiency explained

Article continues after ad