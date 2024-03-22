No Baldur’s Gate 3 DLC means unused Gnome Village region won’t be explored

Baldur’s Gate 3 art for the “canceled” Gnome Village teases a region that will never be explored without DLC or a sequel.

After months of speculation, Larian Studios CEO Swen Vincke finally confirmed that Baldur’s Gate 3 will not receive DLC. The studio boss shared as much during a GDC 2024 panel, telling the audience that the team had no plans for a sequel, either.

Naturally, such news dashed many hopes and dreams that players had for Larian’s future in the world of Dungeons and Dragons.

And one newly circulating piece of concept art has further accentuated the disappointment of Vincke’s recent announcement.

Get a look at art for Baldur’s Gate 3’s unused Gnome Village

Concept art for a supposedly scrapped Baldur’s Gate 3 region recently appeared in the LeaksAndRumors subreddit and is now taking the platform’s BG3 page by storm.

The art depicts a “canceled region” entitled Gnome Village, where various structures appear carved into a mountainside. Wooden bridges tie the area together, with docks leading into a clear blue body of water.

It’s a stunning locale, one that, as several Redditors noted, seems to share a basic design aesthetic with the Underdark‘s Decrepit Village.

The Gnome Village art made the rounds before Swen Vincke announced no Baldur’s Gate 3 DLC or sequel no Baldur’s Gate 3 DLC or sequel. As such, numerous Reddit responses featured users sharing their hopes that Gnome Village would resurface in future content. Evidently, that’s no longer possible.

Baldur’s Gate 3 players still have plenty to look forward to, though. In a Twitter thread, Vincke told fans that new updates for mod support and extra ending cinematics will eventually see the light of day. “Just not new content,” the studio boss explained.

As of writing, there’s no word on when Larian Studios will begin deploying the updates described.