What are Baldur’s Gate 3 developer Larian Studios doing next?

Baldur’s Gate 3 has been a massive success from Larian Studios and is a prime contender for Game of the Year. However, the question is what are Larian Studios planning next?

Larian Studios has made its name when it comes to highly successful titles in the world of gaming. Games like Divinity Original Sin 2 and Baldur’s Gate 3 have reached the hearts of fans quite successfully.

They have established themselves as one of the big players in the world of game development. However, their passion and the effort they put into their titles have created hype around the studio and fans want to learn about their next project.

Here is what we know about Larian Studios’ next project post Baldur’s Gate 3.

Larian Studios Baldur’s Gate 3 developers have plans in place for their next project

What is Larian Studios’ next game post Baldur’s Gate 3?

Larian Studios developers around a few months back, during an interview with IGN, confirmed that they would be looking to return to the Divinity series. However, the exact timescale for that is still unknown. In short Divinity Original Sin 3 is coming, but it is hard to say when.

However, there are a lot of things that might be under work right now. One of them being more content for Baldur’s Gate 3 itself. The game has seen massive success, and that might tempt the developers to add some extra content to extend the lifespan of the title.

The developers might also look towards a sequel for Baldur’s Gate 3, such as Baldur’s Gate 4, since it is safe to say that players have embraced this title wholeheartedly. However, irrespective of whether it is Baldur’s Gate 4 or Divinity Original Sin 3, players will not hear about these games for a long time now.

This is because creating a game of this magnitude and quality takes a lot of time.

This concludes all we know about Larian Studios’ next project. If you found it informative, do not forget to check out some of our other guides at Dexerto.

