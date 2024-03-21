Baldur’s Gate 3 dev drops bad news for players expecting DLC and sequels

DLC releases and a sequel are out of the question for Baldur’s Gate 3, according to Larian Studios CEO Sven Vincke.

Larian developers have expressed an interest in producing DLC in the past. Speaking to IGN during gamescom 2023, Senior Product Manager Tom Butler simply noted that the crew wanted to do more in the DnD universe.

Butler didn’t offer specifics, though, leaving players to wonder whether the studio would develop new post-launch content or start thinking up sequel plans.

The uncertainty aside, Baldur’s Gate 3 has continuously received regular updates that enhance the experience. But when such support comes to an end, Larian will step away from the Dungeons and Dragons property.

Baldur’s Gate 3 devs will not make DLC, says Larian boss

IGN reports that while speaking on a March 21 GDC panel, Larian CEO Sven Vincke revealed there are no plans for new Baldur’s Gate 3 content. As such, BG3 faithful shouldn’t expect DLC, expansions, or even a Baldur’s Gate 4 from the award-winning development team.

Instead of expanding on their existing Baldur’s Gate story, Vincke explained that he and the crew plan on doing something else outside of DnD, according to IGN.

What that something else may entail presently remains a mystery. In turn, whatever comes next for Baldur’s Gate will be left entirely in the hands of publisher Wizards of the Coast.

While the lack of DLC and a sequel will disappoint many, Larian has supported Baldur’s Gate 3 extensively in the months since launch.

And every bit of that content has come via free updates, one of which included a playable epilogue sequence featuring some of the RPG’s finest writing. An Honour Mode, several character-based adjustments, and much more also went live post-release.

No matter where Larian goes next, a captive audience is sure to follow with bated breath.