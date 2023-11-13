Baldur’s Gate 3 director wants more CRPG games to follow their success

Baldur’s Gate 3 director Swen Vincke wants to see more studios make CRPGs following the incredible success of the D&D 5E video game.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is one of the biggest games of 2023, owing to its gameplay that adapts D&D 5E to the video game format, epic story, deep character relationships, excellent voice cast, and sheer number of ways you can play the game.

With success comes imitation, but Baldur’s Gate 3 is not a trend-setter. There have been plenty of CRPGs based on tabletop RPGs and similar works over the years, including the original Baldur’s Gate in the 90s and recent titles like Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous.

The critical and commercial success of Baldur’s Gate 3 opens the door for more CRPGs to be made in the future. The game’s director discussed this topic during a recent awards ceremony, where Baldur’s Gate 3 took home plenty of prizes.

Larian Studios

Larian Studios head Swen Vincke hopes to play more games like Baldur’s Gate 3 in the future

Baldur’s Gate 3 director and Larian Studios head Swen Vincke was interviewed by GamesRadar+ during the Golden Joystick Awards 2023, following the game taking home the Ultimate Game of the Year award, for a total of six prizes won throughout the event.

Vincke was asked about the CRPG genre and the growing attention drawn to it by Baldur’s Gate 3. “We’ve always been very focused on just making our game, and a lot of people have attached a lot of things to that because the game turned out the way that we wanted it to be,” he said.

“So I hope there will be more games like a CRPG type of game. It’s a game I like to play, and a lot of people in the industry like to play as well. So, If those games come out, and they don’t have a story that we know already, I think that will be great. I look forward to those types of games.”

There are more CRPGs in the works, including Warhammer 40K: Rogue Trader in 2023. Baldur’s Gate 3 is also set to receive DLC, which means it could receive substantial content updates in the future.

The only issue is that CRPGs take a long time to develop, with Baldur’s Gate 3 seeing several delays throughout production. The genre is still fairly niche compared to others, and not all companies can afford the double licensing benefit of the Baldur’s Gate and D&D 5E names for their projects.

