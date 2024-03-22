Will there be a Baldur’s Gate 4? Devs break silence

Baldur’s Gate 3’s incredible popularity makes it a perfect candidate for a sequel but will it get one? Devs have finally answered whether or not there we’ll see a Baldur’s Gate 4 from Larian.

When your game breaks Steam records for player counts and wins Game of the Year, usually you start thinking about a sequel. Baldur’s Gate 3 did both of those things but it looks like Larian is taking a different route.

Reports from IGN’s coverage of the 2024 Game Developer’s Conference, Baldur’s Gate 3 Director Swen Vincke dashed hopes of a sequel from Larian. At the same time, he confirmed there would not be any DLC or expansions either.

Article continues after ad

Vincke briefly explained the studio’s reasoning for not capitalizing on the game’s success and furthering the franchise. Larian will of course continue developing other titles.

Larian Studios The face I make when Larian doesn’t give me Baldur’s Gate 4.

Why won’t Larian be developing Baldur’s Gate 4?

Vincke, and by extension Larian, is leaving the Dungeons & Dragons IP behind. “We’re not going to make Baldur’s Gate 4…we’re going to move on,” he said.

Article continues after ad

Vincke explained that he was eager to try “something new” and is hard at work on a new project. Being in its early stages, he’s keeping a pretty tight lid on things but it won’t be related to D&D in any way.

Article continues after ad

Despite this all feeling a bit heartbreaking, Vincke did remind the audience that Baldur’s Gate is actually the intellectual property of Wizards of the Coast. He clarified that they would be free to continue the franchise with another developer.

Larian’s passion and dedication to the development of Baldur’s Gate 3 was a major part of the game’s success. It’s uncertain whether or not people would want to play a Baldur’s Gate 4 that they didn’t have a hand in.

Better play another character on Baldur’s Gate 3 then. Check out our guides to make the most of it.

Article continues after ad

Is Baldur’s Gate 3 coming to Nintendo Switch? | Does Baldur’s Gate 3 have crossplay & cross-platform progression? | Can you play Baldur’s Gate 3 on Steam Deck? | Baldur’s Gate 3 PC requirements | Baldur’s gate 3 voice actors for all characters | How long is Baldur’s Gate 3?