Baldur’s Gate 3 devs tease “next big game” is underway and already pushing boundaries

Following the success of Baldur’s Gate 3, Larian Studios is now motivated to continue pushing the boundaries with their “next big game” that is already underway.

In a year jam-packed with exceptional games, Baldur’s Gate 3 stands out as one of the very best. Our own review of Baldur’s Gate 3 hailed it as not just one of the top games of the year but “one of the best RPGs ever made.”

Developed by Larian Studios, Baldur’s Gate 3 has now been nominated for a wide range of categories at The Game Awards, including Game of the Year, Best Game Direction, Best Narrative, Best Score And Music, and Best Performance, with a special nod to Neil Newbon’s portrayal of Astarion.

And it seems that this tremendous success is driving Larian Studios to continue to push boundaries in their “next big game.”

Taking to Twitter, Swen Vincke, the CEO of Larian Studios, reflected on the game’s successful release, writing, “This is a real honor, especially in a year with so many releases. Seeing our little “niche RPG” make such waves is very motivating.”

But the story doesn’t end here for Larian Studios. Vincke hinted at the studio’s “next big game,” which is already in the works and appears as though it will continue to push boundaries, much like Baldur’s Gate 3 did.

“I wish I could tell you about our next big game but this is really encouraging us to ensure it pushes many boundaries,” Vincke shared. “I’m very excited about it.”

This isn’t the first we have heard of Larian’s next game, as Vincke had already hinted at the development previously but remained tight-lipped so as not to reveal the title or direction of the game.

However, in an interview with IGN, Larian confirmed that they’d be looking to return to Divinity: Original Sin at some point. It seems the best guess so far is that the studio’s next game will be Divinity: Original Sin 3.

“It’s [Divinity: Original Sin] our own universe we built, so we’re definitely gonna get back there at some point,” Vincke said in July. “We will get back there at some point. We’ll first finish this one [Baldur’s Gate 3] now, and then take a break, because we will need to refresh ourselves creatively also.”

Regardless of whether it’s Divinity: Original Sin or Baldur’s Gate, we can be sure that both new and old Larian Studios fans will flock to the next release, whenever it may be.