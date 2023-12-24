Why FFXIV’s Island Sanctuary is the perfect addition for cozy gamers

Final Fantasy XIV’s Endwalker so the introduction of the Island Sanctuary, a perfect addition for cozy and casual gamers.

Square Enix’s Final Fantasy XIV has to be one of the biggest success stories for an MMO. Since being completely torn down after a miserable launch, the MMO has risen from the ashes to become a beloved game for many.

With the launch of the most recent Endwalker expansion, FFXIV brought its multiple-year-long story to a close. The Warrior of Light and their companions were able to take down those who inspired despair, without being taken over themselves.

Alongside the story, Endwalker brought a bunch of new features to the MMO, for both high-end and casual players. One of which was the Island Sanctuary, a perfect addition for cozy gamers who enjoy crafting and creating their own paradise.

Square Enix Island Sanctuary in FFXIV allows players to craft their very own paradise,

Island Sanctuary takes from games like Stardew Valley and Animal Crossing, creating a relaxed and comfortable environment for players to enjoy. Players can gather, craft, and build up their own Island home, with furniture, decorations, and more. It’s the perfect activity for players who are looking to burn some time or really create something they can feel proud of.

Alongside creating buildings and furnishing, the Island is home to plenty of different crops and fauna, which players can also collect and tend to. Certain rare animals can only spawn in under specific time and weather conditions, meaning players will need to keep an eye out for them if they wish to complete their collection.

Island Sanctuary is also perfect for providing players with tangible in-game rewards that can be transferred outside of their island. This includes mounts, dyes, minions, and more, all of which can be transferred into the main game.

Not only can players craft and build their own paradise, but they’re able to invite their friends to witness what they’ve made, further reinforcing the social aspects of the MMO.

Square Enix Players can invite others over to their Island Sanctuary, allowing them to explore what they’ve built.

The Island Sanctuary is available for all players who have completed the game’s main scenario questline, making it a perfect option for cozy gamers who are waiting for the release of Dawntrail next year.