Will Alan Wake 2 have DLC?

Remedy Entertainment has detailed its post-launch DLC plans for Alan Wake 2, here’s what players can expect.

Alan Wake 2 will allow players to hop into the shoes of its eponymous hero after he’s spent 13 years in the Dark Place. The sequel also stars Saga Anderson, a new playable character and FBI agent looking to solve a series of bizarre murders.

Remedy surely injected the adventure with plenty for fans to explore. However, given Control’s long tail of post-launch support, Alan Wake 2’s imminent release has fans wondering what more Remedy has planned for its famed writer-turned-action hero.

Fortunately, the studio has already outlined its plans in this regard.

Will Alan Wake 2 get DLC?

The short answer is yes, DLC for the Alan Wake sequel is in the works. Post-launch support will include free updates like a Photo Mode and a New Game Plus offering called The Final Draft. As of writing, Remedy has yet to detail when exactly this content will arrive in-game.

Two paid expansions are also in development for Alan Wake 2. Night Springs counts as the first of such releases, with the second expansion bearing the title of The Lake House. According to IGN, both expansions will become available on an unspecified date in 2024.

Notably, customers who purchase the title’s Deluxe Edition ($79.99) will gain access to the Expansion Pass featuring Night Springs and The Lake House.

What to expect from Alan Wake 2’s paid expansions

Remedy’s official Alan Wake FAQ page features the following blurbs about the two paid DLC offerings for Alan Wake 2.

Expansion 1 – Night Springs

Visions and dreams. Fiction is written and coming true. Fiction collapses and remains just words on a page. These are those stories… in Night Springs.

Play as several familiar characters from the world of Alan Wake and experience the unexplainable in multiple self-contained episodes of Night Springs, a fictional TV show set in the world of Alan Wake.

Expansion 2 – The Lake House

The Lake House is a mysterious facility situated on the shores of Cauldron Lake set up by an independent government organization to conduct secret research… until something goes wrong.

Explore the Lake House and embark on two separate adventures as the realities of Saga Anderson and Alan Wake collide again.

PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S players can dive into Alan Wake 2 when it arrives on October 27.