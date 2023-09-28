All Alan Wake 2 graphics modes for PS5 & Xbox Series X: Fidelity, Performance, more

Alan Wake 2’s unique graphics modes for both PS5 and Xbox Series X have been revealed. Here’s what you need to know for the best experience while casting light on the shadows.

13 years on from the first game, a full-fledged Alan Wake sequel is finally upon us. Remedy has been hard at work on Alan Wake 2 ahead of its October 27 release date and while plenty is being kept under wraps, we do have some early intel to run with.

From character teasers to first looks at new gameplay features, marketing has certainly been ramping up in recent weeks. And now, gamers have a rough idea of what to expect when it comes time to actually play for themselves.

Alan Wake 2’s graphics modes have been revealed, to some degree, so here’s a rundown of what you can expect at launch.

Remedy Entertainment Alan Wake 2 fittingly boasts two unique Graphics modes for players to experiment with.

Alan Wake 2 graphics modes confirmed

Alan Wake 2 appears set to boast two distinct graphics modes at launch. These graphics modes are as follows:

30FPS Fidelity Mode

TBD Graphics Mode

While we know for certain the game will indeed feature a Graphics Mode upon release, devs currently aren’t certain on its FPS target. “Still tweaking that,” Remedy’s Communications Director Thomas Puha said on social media in response to whether it was a locked 60FPS or merely a target.

So we’ll just have to wait and see for certain where things land, but rest assured there will be a mode that creeps beyond the 30FPS mark for those who prefer a smoother experience to the more visually demanding alternative.

Which graphics mode should you choose for Alan Wake 2?

When outlining the two graphics modes on social media, Remedy’s Communications Director revealed one accompanying fact: Alan Wake 2 has supposedly been “built from the beginning as a 30FPS experience.”

This has been done to prioritize “visuals and ambiance,” the dev claimed. As a result, this appears to be the intended experience devs had in mind from the very start of the project.

However, it’s ultimately your choice which graphics mode you opt for when the time comes. After all, there’s no right or wrong way to enjoy the survival horror experience.