How long is Alan Wake 2? Sam Lake reveals first details

Just how long can we expect Alan Wake 2 to be? Remedy’s own Sam Lake has revealed the first details on the game’s length, teasing their longest project to date.

13 years on from Alan Wake’s mesmerizing trip to Bright Falls, patient Remedy fans are finally set to be rewarded. All these years later, after a few false starts, a full-fledged sequel is now just around the corner.

Alan Wake 2 is set to launch on October 24 and with it, we’re sure to see plenty of new twists and turns as the Finnish studio ties threads across its ever-expanding universe of connected games.

But exactly how long will this new chapter be? Here’s what we know about the runtime of Alan Wake 2 ahead of its release.

Remedy Entertainment Alan Wake 2 is set to be Remedy’s longest game yet, according to Sam Lake.

How long is Alan Wake 2?

No exact hour count has been locked in for the length of Alan Wake 2, but we do have a clear idea of what to expect thanks to some early comments from Remedy’s Creative Director Sam Lake.

Alan Wake 2 is officially set to be the longest Remedy game to date, Lake teased during an interview with Kinda Funny.

“We have always internally felt that we need to find ways to do longer games, because it’s just like, people are looking at it from a value of money perspective as well.

“So Control certainly was our longest game to date, and Alan Wake 2 is going to be longer than that. 20 hours plus.”

Currently, How Long to Beat has the average Control playthrough listed at 17 and a half hours. For completionists, however, that number bumps to 28 and a half. Now, it appears we can expect an even longer experience with Alan Wake 2.

Given the game’s unique detective features and split perspectives, there’s every chance just one playthrough isn’t enough to see and do it all. Thus, as Remedy’s longest game yet, and perhaps with plenty of replay value too, it seems Alan Wake 2 is shaping up to be quite a big game.

We’ll be sure to update you here with any further details in the lead-up to launch.