Alan Wake 2’s Summer Game Fest gameplay unveils new horrors

Remedy Games premiered a first look at raw gameplay footage for Alan Wake 2 during the Geoff Keighley-hosted Summer Game Fest.

After its surprise unveiling at the 2021 Game Awards, Alan Wake 2 steered clear of the spotlight until last month’s PlayStation Showcase.

The gameplay trailer showed a first look at the sequel’s two playable heroes – Wake, and a new character named Saga – and offered a glimpse at the survival horror elements.

During this year’s Summer Game Fest, the development team allowed fans to dive deeper into the terrifying world of Alan Wake 2.

Alan Wake 2’s Summer Game Fest gameplay reveals new horrors

After a brief discussion between Remedy lead Sam Lake and Geoff Keighley, Summer Game Fest unleashed unedited footage of Alan Wake 2 in action.

The gameplay trailer begins with Saga fighting off monstrous foes in Cauldron Lake, using her flashlight and pistol in a way that would undoubtedly make Alan proud.

Notably, the trailer’s final few moments rehash footage seen during Alan Wake 2’s PlayStation Showcase appearance.

Developing…

Alan Wake 2 launches across PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S platforms this fall on Tuesday, October 17.