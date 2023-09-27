Is Alan Wake 2 coming to the Steam Deck?

Remedy’s next major game, Alan Wake 2, picks up in a post-Control world. Will the horror title run fine on Steam Deck or is it a spookier answer?

Alan Wake 2 is coming out just before Halloween and is bringing far more scares than the last few Remedy games. A direct sequel to the flashlight-focused third-person shooter, Alan Wake 2 picks up sometime after the original game.

Alan is still seemingly trapped in the other world, while FBI agent, Saga Anderson, attempts to solve a mystery of her own. As the two worlds begin to collide again, it looks like Bright Falls is about to go through it all over again.

Remedy Entertainment

Remedy is releasing the game under Epic Games’ publishing banner. As such, it seems that the game will be launching exclusively on the Epic Store on PC. We wouldn’t expect it to hit Steam for a year, but that doesn’t mean it can’t be played now.

The Steam Deck, much like we’ve reiterated before, is just a Linux PC. Once you head out of the Gaming Mode, you can use multiple tools to get your Epic Games library on your Steam Deck. We’ve been doing it since we got the device, and played plenty of games on the handheld through the Epic Store.

Alan Wake 2 on Steam Deck seems like a great combo

Of course, the main thing to point out is that Alan Wake 2 has no confirmed minimum or recommended specs. We’ve no real idea of what the game will require to run, but Remedy staff member, Thomas Puha, said that the console versions will now ship with a “performance mode”.

Alan Wake 2 is designed to be played at 30FPS first, with any higher frame rates mostly to serve middleweight to heavyweight PCs. On the Steam Deck, we’ll probably have an excellent time if the settings options are serviceable.

A recent horror-action release, Resident Evil 4 Remake, played wonderfully at 30FPS on the Deck and wound up becoming our main way to finish the game. We have no fear that Alan Wake 2 will play fine on the Steam Deck, we just hope that it’ll support FSR 2 or XeSS in some capacity to take the load off the Deck itself. Even if it doesn’t natively, the Steam Deck’s baked-in FSR should help out.