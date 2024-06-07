Alan Wake 2 Night Springs DLC release date & trailer

Alan Wake 2 Writer and Director Sam Lake took to the stage at the Summer Game Fest to deliver big news: the game’s first DLC chapter will be released within 24 hours of the show – on June 8.

Alongside the announcement, Lake unveiled a launch trailer and revealed that physical and limited collector’s editions of Alan Wake 2 will be published on October 22nd, 2024.

The Night Springs DLC is a wild swing for a game already chock-full of surreal moments and unpredictable twists and turns. Featuring 3 beloved Remedy characters in unexpected scenarios, Night Springs is set within the in-universe Twilight Zone-style TV show, now hosted by the mysterious Mr. Door.

Rose Walker ventures into the unknown to save her beloved celebrity crush: Alan Wake. No longer stuck in the stifling surroundings of everyday Bright Falls, Rose finally gets to jump into action and play the heroine herself.

Sheriff Tim Breaker, snatched away by Door early in Alan Wake 2’s story, returns as an actor for Poison Pill Entertainment, being directed by Lake himself. Later shots show Breaker in the panels of a comic book, promising the kind of medium-bending story that Remedy specializes in.

Finally, and most intriguing of all for fans of the Remedy Connected Universe, Control protagonist Jesse Faden returns with Parautiliarian powers intact, if her rapid-fire pistol is anything to go by.

The Night Springs expansion is the first of two planned DLC chapters for Alan Wake 2, with the release of The Lake House still to be determined. With heavy hints towards that DLC focusing on the Federal Bureau of Control, it’s a welcome shock to see Jesse step fully into the world of Alan Wake 2 and bring Remedy’s stories ever closer together.

Alan Wake 2’s Night Springs DLC will launch on June 8, to the delight of Remedy fans everywhere.