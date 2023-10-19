Is Alan Wake 2 coming to Xbox Game Pass?

Alan Wake 2 is the highly anticipated sequel to the original cult classic, and the upcoming release has posed the question: Will Alan Wake 2 be coming to Xbox Game Pass? Here’s everything you need to know.

Releasing after almost ten years, Alan Wake 2 puts players back in the shoes of the titular character Alan Wake. The story is set 13 years after the events of the first game, as FBI agent Saga Anderson tries to solve a series of ritualistic murders linked to Alan Wake himself.

With the game finally set to release on October 27, you may be wondering whether or not the game will be available on Xbox Game Pass or if you need to purchase it directly.

Will Alan Wake 2 come to Xbox Game Pass?

Remedy Entertainment In-game look of the titular character

Unfortunately, as of now, there are no plans for Alan Wake 2 to release on Xbox Game Pass. However, you can directly purchase the game for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, or PC.

This may change in the future, as other Remedy games like CrossFireX and Control were added to Game Pass after their release. So the same could happen with Remedy’s latest game in time.

However, until then, if you want to play Alan Wake 2 on launch you will have to purchase the game when it releases on October 27 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

