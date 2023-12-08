Remedy locks in Alan Wake 2 New Game Plus in date at The Game Awards 2023

In the midst of sweeping up a few trophies of its own, Alan Wake 2 took The Game Awards 2023 event by storm as Remedy announced the release of New Game Plus.

In a year full of all-time greats, Alan Wake 2 stood out as one of the most innovative sequels in gaming history. And in the middle of receiving its flowers at The Game Awards 2023, devs at Remedy took the chance to surprise fans with the date for a big update.

After announcing DLC plans at launch, the first major content drop is now set for December 11. New Game Plus is coming to the game, giving fans another reason to jump back in and experience the delightfully horrific journey.

Not only that, but this version of New Game Plus, in typical Remedy fashion, brings a little more than first meets the eye. Referred to as the Final Draft, this version brings an ‘alternate narrative’ with a new ending to boot.

Remedy Entertainment Alan Wake 2’s New Game Plus mode arrives on December 11.

