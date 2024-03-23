Who is Grumpy gran: The 75-year-old Fortnite sensation

Grumpy gran, a 75-year-old grandmother has wowed the Fortnite community after playing together with well-known streamer & YouTuber SyperPK.

Despite being known to be filled with “sweaty” players, Fortnite has shown that just anyone can pick up the game and start grinding their way to victory. One prominent example is BushCampDad, a 50-year-old who managed to reach the highest rank in the game.

However, recently, a 75-year-old Scottish grandmother has also proved that this take continues to be valid. Referred to as the “oldest Fortnite player in the world” by SypherPK, Grumpy gran became a viral sensation after playing with the well-known streamer and YouTuber.

So, how did Grumpy gran end up enjoying Fortnite? Who inspired her to play? And how did she get noticed? Here’s everything you need to know.

About Grumpygran1948: The viral Fortnite sensation

Cath Bowie, also known as Grumpygran1948, has been playing Fortnite since week one in 2017 and streaming the game for over three years. It all started when she discovered Fortnite from her grandson, now 24, who played the game using PlayStation 4.

After seeing the Battle Royale game for the first time on the screen, she immediately fell in love. “I can’t explain why, it’s just instant love,” she explained in a BBC interview.

Grumpy gran claimed that she’s a very “obtuse” person when asked about what made her start streaming. “My grandson said nobody would actually watch me, nobody would actually follow me, right? I said I’ll show ya. So, I did.”

Another reason was that she was fed up with playing with “random squads,” which ultimately led her to come across “really nasty” players. Despite that, she kept playing the game. “I’ll see if I can get my own friends,” she told SypherPK.

Now, grumpygran1948 has over 10k followers on Twitch. Her followers went through the roof after playing together with SypherPK.

As quoted from BBC, she said that SypherPK reached out in chat and asked to duo with him. She answered, “And I just said, yes, of course instantly. Who wouldn’t?”

Grumpy gran and SypherPK’s stream together was dubbed as “wholesome” by players on social media, with some of them praising SypherPK for giving her this opportunity.