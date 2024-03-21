Lobbies in Fortnite’s Floor is Lava LTM are a “sweaty” mess

The Floor is Lava is a returning game mode that encourages players to survive the map with lava spreading all over it, but so far, some players have claimed that they’re unable to enjoy the game due to “sweaty” players.

One of Fortnite’s iconic characters, Midas, has returned to Fortnite, bringing a new limited-time game mode called Floor is Lava, new weapons, items, and so much more.

This mode still pits players in a Battle Royale setting, where the ones who survive the longest and outlast enemies will win the game.

The only difference here is that there’s lava spreading all across the map, and players will have to use their decision-making and building skills to avoid it as much as possible.

Article continues after ad

However, even though the mode has recently become available, some players have already expressed frustration regarding it. “Why tf is the Floor is Lava LTM so sweaty?” asked one player in a Reddit thread.

Article continues after ad

They explained: “First match I play, I die almost as soon as I land by a superhero skin. This proceeded to happen the rest of the matches I play. I’m not one to complain usually, but this is just ridiculous.”

Regarding this take, other players quickly jumped into the thread, with most agreeing with the OP. The discussion ultimately led to some of them sharing a similar experience of getting matched with “sweats,” or players who would go all their way to win.

Article continues after ad

“First match my team was all headshotted by a team of Midas (each a different skin) within 3 minutes of landing. I know I’m not good at the game, but is it asking too much to be placed with other not good people?” replied one user.

Epic Games

Another user claimed that the Floor is Lava LTM lobbies are the sweatiest in their Fortnite history. “I had someone follow me through 2 rifts just to kill me because I guess they were mad I dared try to shoot at them or something and literally every single player seems to be an expert at building.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Currently, Floor is Lava is only available with build enabled, encouraging players to build structures around the lava in a squad. And because of this, some players are convinced that the lobbies feel sweaty due to the party limitations lowering the skill-based matchmaking (SBMM).