Where to search a Ghost Buried Chest in Fortnite

In the most recent Fortnitemares 2023 update, a new type of container called Ghost Buried Chest has been added to the game and players must search for it to complete event-related quests. Here’s where you can search it effortlessly.

The spirit of Halloween is formally brought in Fortnite by the annual Fortnitemares event. While the game takes a spooky transformation with Halloween-themed skins, map changes, and other features, it is the Fortnitemares quests that best capture the spirit of the season by challenging players to perform in-game tasks using the new items.

This year, the event has brought back the Pumpkin Launcher, Witch Broom, and Candy consumables, as well as a Battle Bus with a Halloween theme. In addition, it has introduced a new boss, Revenant Kado Thorne, who possesses the Vampiric Blade and High Stakes shotgun, both of which can be obtained by defeating him.

Epic Games Ghosts will spawn randomly at the map and point towards the buried chests.

Moreover, these items are incredibly useful for completing Fortnitemares quests that grant players free cosmetic rewards. One of these quests requires you to search a Ghost Buried chest. Here’s where you can locate one in Fortnite with ease.

How to find a Ghost Buried chest in Fortnite

For Fortnitemares 2023, Epic Games has added randomly spawning Ghosts to the game’s map. These ghosts are observed pointing towards a nearby buried chest.

Epic Games Pickaxe the Ghost Buried Chest and search to complete the quest.

To easily locate a Ghost Buried chest, simply follow the direction of the ghost’s finger and look for glowing debris on the ground. This will indicate the location of the chest. You must now approach the chest’s location and excavate it out of the ground using your pickaxe.

The buried chest will reappear once it is unearthed, allowing you to readily search it to complete a Fortnitemares quest. Upon doing so, you will receive 15,000 XP and move one step closer to obtaining the free rewards in Fortnitemares 2023.

Fortnite.GG Marked locations of Ghost Buried Chests on the Fortnite map.

Additionally, you can use the map provided by Fortnite.GG to locate a Ghost Buried Chest on the Fortnite island. The majority of these containers are located within the Mega City biome or on the southern side of the map.

That’s everything you need to know about where to search a Ghost Buried chest in Fortnite.

