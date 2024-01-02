Where to get Flowberry Fizz in Fortnite

Flowberries have teamed up to make a new healing beverage. Here’s what you need to know about Flowberry Fizz, including where to find it, and what it does in Fortnite.

Fortnite‘s Chapter 5, Season 1 introduced a few new things to the popular battle royale. Whether it be the new Enforcer AR, weapon mod systems, or new modes, there’s plenty to discover and partake in while playing Fortnite.

Of course, this season also added new consumables to find in-game, notably the Flowberry, which dishes out a small portion of shield and low gravity.

Article continues after ad

A new hotfix has come through, introducing the Flowberry Fizz, a suped-up version of the consumable. Here’s what you need to know about the item, including where to find it and what it does in-game.

Article continues after ad

Where to find Flowberry Fizz in Fortnite

Much like the majority of Fortnite’s consumables and usable items, there’s no guaranteed drop for the Flowberry Fizz. That means the only way to find it is via chest, ground loot, supply drones, or from other players. This could change in the future, but for now, exploration is the only way to encounter it.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

What does Flowberry Fizz do in Fortnite

As mentioned, the Flowbeery Fizz is an upgraded version of the base consumable. It will heal for up to 100 shield and still produces the low gravity effect.

However, this version works similarly to the Med Mist since you can now give the Flowberry effect to squadmates.

Article continues after ad

That’s all you need to know about where to find Flowberry Fizz in Fortnite and what it does in-game. Stay up to date with the rest of our content so you can get ahead of the competition.

Article continues after ad

How to level up fast in Fortnite | How to get V-Bucks in Fortnite | Rarest skins in Fortnite | What are the best Fortnite skins ever? | How many people play Fortnite? | How to win in Fortnite | How to refer a friend in Fortnite | All Fortnite crossovers & collabs | Best guns in Fortnite | Best Fortnite landing spots | Fortnite dances list | Where to find all Exotic & Mythic weapons in Fortnite | Are there any free V-Bucks codes in Fortnite? | How to play Fortnite split-screen | How to get free Fortnite skins