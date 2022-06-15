Where to find Grapple Gloves in Fortnite & how to use them

Wondering where to find a Grapple Glove in Fortnite? This brand new item lets you swing around the Island, so we’ve got all the locations you need to get one right here.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 introduced loads of new features to the popular battle royale, including the ability to ride wild animals, a rollercoaster for Ballers, and a fresh Battle Pass starring Darth Vader.

But that’s not all, as Epic Games have now added a brand new item to the loot pool: the Grapple Glove!

With this item, you’ll be able to swing around the Island to your heart’s content, just like the Spider-Man Web-Shooters. Below, we’ve listed all the locations where you can find Grapple Gloves in Fortnite.

Where to find Grapple Glove locations in Fortnite

The only way to get a Grapple Glove in Fortnite right now is to find a Grapple Glove Toolbox. These are located at the pink Grapple Stops which are spread around various points across the Island.

We’ve marked all of the Grapple Glove locations on the Fortnite map below:

As you can see from the map above, there are multiple Grapple Gloves to be found at each location, and they’re pretty evenly spread across the Island so you’ll never be too far from one.

The Grapple Glove is probably going to be a hot item this season, so if you want to try one out or you need to complete a challenge, we’d recommend going straight to one of these locations at the start of a match.

How to use a Grapple Glove in Fortnite

To begin using the Grapple Glove, you’ll need to have it equipped in your inventory. Then, simply aim at a hard surface like a building or a tree and press the shoot button, just like you would with a normal weapon.

When you’ve finished your first swing, you can fire at another surface to continue your trajectory. Each Grapple Glove has 30 shots and if you land there will be a slight cooldown period before you can fire again.

If you used Spider-Man’s Web-Shooters in the previous Fortnite season, then you’ll know exactly how the Grapple Glove works. The main difference is that you can also use it to grab items and bring them to you!

