Kaiju No. 8’s latest reveal compared to Attack on Titan by fans

Kaiju No. 8 is among the Spring 2024 lineup and is going to be released very soon. With its premiere coming, the studio is releasing more promo content. Recently, they released a 24 seconds long promo video and fans are now comparing it to Attack on Titan.

The anime adaptation of Kaiju No. 8, Naoya Matsumoto’s sci-fi action manga is scheduled to drop on April 13. The story of the anime show is set in a world plagued by grotesque monsters known as kaiju. The protagonist, Kafka Hibino, is a mediocre sweeper cleaning the corpses of these monsters until one fateful encounter turns him into a kaiju.

Kaiju No. 8 is being adapted into an anime by Production I.G. The studio’s latest reveal of the promo video is making quite the noise in the anime community for its similarity to one particular anime.

Fans are reminded of Attack on Titan by Kaiju No. 8’s latest promo video

The short promo video of Kaiju No. 8 features Kafka’s humanoid form, giving us a glimpse of how it’s going to look and sound in the anime. Fans claim that the heavy voice of Kafka’s kaiju form sounds similar to Eren Yeager’s titan voice in Attack on Titan.

Many fans are claiming that they expected Kafka’s monster form to be more animalistic. But in the anime adaptation, the voice of the kaiju form retains its human-like qualities, even if it sounds coarser. While some are a little disappointed with it, some think the more human-sounding voice is better because it’d show the difference in one particular fight.

However, what caught the attention of most fans is the similarity between Kafka’s kaiju form and Eren’s titan form. A fan on Reddit pointed it out and wrote, “The voice reminds me more of Eren Yeager’s titan, I was hoping for more of a mix with Godzilla.”

Another fan agreed to this and replied with, “Was about to mention the Attack Titan!! Bless your mind, my man!!! And indeed what a shot of nostalgia did that roar at the end give me!! Now I’m godzilla level hyped!!!”

Kaiju No. 8 will be streaming on Crunchyroll from April 13.