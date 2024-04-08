Attack on Titan fans shocked by new Megan Thee Stallion song

Megan Thee Stallion is a noted anime fan, and in her latest collaboration, she drops a nod to Attack on Titan that’s got her audience talking.

After appearing at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards in Jujutsu Kaisen cosplay, Megan Thee Stallion has paid tribute to another of the best anime, Attack on Titan. She makes a guest appearance on GloRilla’s new single, ‘Wanna Be’, and the nod is unmistakable.

“I’m the female titan / I’m steppin’ on b*tches / I’m showin’ my t*tties / I tore up the city,” she raps, starting at 1:24. The lyrics are ferocious, exactly what you’d expect from the acclaimed rapper, who gives GloRilla a run for her money on the tune.

“The way Meg said she was the female titan! This the one,” reads one commenter. “The AoT reference is fire,” says another.

The Female Titan has her own arc in the manga, relatively early in Attack on Titan. She’s the titan form of Annie, and battles Eren’s titan form after she gives the Survey Corps quite a lot of trouble.

The collaboration arrives on the eve of the pair touring together, as GloRilla is set to support Megan Thee Stallion’s upcoming US run. The tour, dubbed Hot Girl Summer Tour, treks across the US and into Europe and the UK between from May through to July. Expect this song on the setlist – who knows, maybe there’ll be a titan in the show, too.

