Attack on Titan creator reveals first new manga in ten years

Attack on Titan creator Hajime Isayama finally reveals his first new manga in a decade, only a few years after his critically acclaimed masterpiece.

Attack on Titan is one of the most significant franchise in both anime and manga. Written and illustrated by Hajime Isayama, the series enjoyed the peak of success for fourteen years. After the manga concluded in 2021 and the anime in 2023, Isayama is set to release his new work.

The mangaka recently announced his new spin-off series Soyogi Fractal. The spin-off manga will have Isayama collaborate with the successful voice actor Yuki Kaji. Kaji also provided the voice for Attack on Titan’s protagonist Eren Yeager in the Japanese dub of the anime. So, fans are quite excited to see the partnership between the two once again.

Soyogi Fractal will be a one-shot, following the titular protagonist, Soyogi. It’s a character created by Kaji to represent the AI that was created to replicate the Kaji’s voice to sing new songs. The introductory art of Soyogi is illustrated by Mai Yoneyama.

Though Isayama will have a major role in the project, he will only be in charge of the story of the one-shot, not the art. Who will lead the art department of this project is yet to be announced.

Soyogi Fractal is announced to be released in the summer of 2024, though no official date has been revealed yet. To promote the project, the creators have uploaded the cover of Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2 ending song ‘Akuma no Ko’, sung by AI generated voice of Kaji.

Fans are looking forward to seeing what the Attack on Titan creator brings next with his new manga. The collaboration between Isayama and Kaji makes the one-shot project all the more exciting for the fandom.

