Wit Studio president breaks silence on MAPPA handling Attack on Titan

Wit Studio President George Wada has opened up about MAPPA handling the final episodes of Attack on Titan – so here’s everything you need to know.

Attack on Titan is one of the most popular anime in the world. The series is based on Hajime Isayama’s manga of the same name. The manga stirred up a storm when it debuted in 2009, only to become a defining piece of pop culture when the anime kicked off in 2013.

The epic story centers on Eren Yeager and the Survey Corps, a special battalion created to defend their city from Titans. These are gigantic, humanoid monsters that eat inhabitants whole. Wit Studio created the first three seasons.

However, just when the time skip was about to happen with the most insane plot twist, the studio dropped the series due to scheduling conflicts. Wit Studio’s incredible animation and attention to detail were the reason several studios refused to create the final season. The baton was ultimately passed on to MAPPA, who rose to the challenge and made the series more popular than ever.

In an interview with Anime Corner, Wit Studio President George Wada shares his thoughts about the evolving anime industry as well as MAPPA taking over Attack on Titan. When asked about how he feels about the transition, Wada shared: “Yes, I’m very happy about Attack on Titan itself being so popular. What actually happens a lot is that the timing of the popularity of a manga and the timing of when a studio can actually get out the anime doesn’t always match up.

“The reason that we were able to complete the series was because MAPPA took it on. And it’s a wonderful studio, so I’m very happy that they were able to take it on and continue with it.”

All seasons of Attack on Titan are currently streaming on Crunchyroll and Hulu. You can also check out our guide on Attack on Titan watch order.

