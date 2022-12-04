Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 Battle Pass: All new skins & cosmetics

Daniel is a senior writer based in the United Kingdom who covers all things gaming, with a focus on Pokemon and Fortnite. You can contact Daniel at daniel.megarry@dexerto.com

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 has arrived, which means there’s a brand new Battle Pass to work your way through with plenty of skins and cosmetics included.

Aside from the new weapons and map changes, one of the most exciting parts of any new Fortnite season launch is discovering what skins and cosmetics are available to unlock in the Battle Pass.

With the arrival of Chapter 4 Season 1, Epic Games have once again pulled out all the stops with crossover characters from The Witcher and Doom as well as several original skins to claim.

So whether you’re deciding if the Battle Pass is worth buying or you just want a sneak peek of what you can unlock next, here are all the skins and cosmetics you can get in the Fortnite Chapter 4 Battle Pass.

Epic Games

All skins in the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 Battle Pass

There are eight new skins included in this season’s Battle Pass

Selene skin

Massai skin

Doom Slayer skin (from Doom)

Dusty skin

Nezumi skin

Helsie skin

The Ageless skin

Geralt of Rivia skin (from The Witcher)

Players will be able to unlock Selene from the very start of the Battle Pass, with the rest of the skins available as you level up, earn Battle Stars, and work your way through each page of cosmetics.

Geralt of Rivia is this season’s equivalent of the ‘Secret Skin’ which means you won’t be able to unlock it until later on in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1. There will likely be a set of quests linked to this skin.

Each skin has alternate styles to unlock and a series of matching cosmetics such as pickaxes, back blings, gliders, and even loading screens.

You can see all of these skins in the Battle Pass trailer below:

How much is the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 Battle Pass?

The Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 Battle Pass will cost you 950 V-Bucks.

You can purchase more V-Bucks from the in-game shop or use any spare V-Bucks you have saved up from previous seasons.

Alternatively, if you’re currently subscribed to Fortnite Crew then you’ll get access to the new Battle Pass without having to purchase it.

When does the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 Battle Pass end?

The new Battle Pass is expected to end on Friday, March 10, 2023.

This means you’ve got just over three months to work your way through the Battle Pass and unlock any skins or cosmetics you want.

There’s always a small chance that this end date could be pushed back or brought forward, but that hasn’t happened for quite a few seasons now.

That’s everything you need to know about the new Battle Pass! Make sure you visit our Fortnite page for the latest news and guides.