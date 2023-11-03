What does Waiting in Queue mean in Fortnite? Fixes and causes

One of the most annoying issues in Fortnite is the ‘Waiting in Queue’ error. Here’s a rundown of what the error means, its reasons, possible fixes, and more.

Sometimes, an issue like the ‘Waiting in Queue’ error can separate you and your friends from having a good time in Fortnite. This error that appears in the form of a prolonged loading screen prevents players from joining matches, hindering all the action and fun.

Now you may be wondering what could be the causes of this error and if it can be fixed from your end or not. In this guide, we have answered all your queries, so let’s dive right into it.

What does Waiting in Queue mean in Fortnite?

The ‘Waiting in Queue’ is an error message in Fortnite that arises when there’s an issue related to the game servers. When this issue occurs, a stuck loading screen appears right in front, preventing you from matchmaking against other players.

This server-related issue may either happen from your end or may happen from Epic Games’ end as well.

Causes of Waiting in Queue error in Fortnite

One of the most probable causes of getting the ‘Waiting in Queue’ error in Fortnite is when the servers are under maintenance. This happens when the servers go offline for a new update or patch to go live.

Another reason that may take place for this error to occur is when the internet connection between your device and the game servers time out. Slow internet speeds and frequent packet loss are the main culprits when it happens from your end.

Can you fix the Waiting in Queue error in Fortnite?

Since this issue is directly related to the servers, you can’t necessarily “fix” the error by any means. However, there are a couple of precautions you may take to not getting the error while playing Fortnite:

Avoiding playing during peak hours

Checking your internet connection is stable

Checking for updates

Restart your game and internet connection

Peak hours can be a nuisance as the servers are restricted to a limited capacity of allowing players. Try queuing for matches during times when there’s less traffic. Also, check if your internet connection is stable or if there’s any new update from Fortnite before queuing.

And if everything fails, a good old restart is known to fix a lot of problems! In case Fortnite servers go down for maintenance, you may also check our guide for monitoring.

That’s everything you need to know about what Waiting in Queue means in Fortnite and its possible causes and fixes. We also have plenty of tips and tricks to help you out, so make sure to check out our guide content below:

