Find out how to get code clearance in LEGO Fortnite so you can open Imperial Bunkers and secure good loot.

The latest Fortnite and Star Wars collab event didn’t just bring new cosmetics, but players can now also explore heavily guarded Empire Bunkers in LEGO Fortnite to get some good loot.

While that sounds tempting, entering these bunkers in the game will take some effort since you’re required to get code clearance to get inside.

Don’t worry, though; in this article, we’ll walk you through everything you need to know to find the code clearance in LEGO Fortnite.

LEGO Fortnite: How to get code clearance

Epic Games Level up your Rebel Outpost to level six and then speak to Captain Bravara to get code clearance in LEGO Fortnite.

To get your hands on the code clearance in LEGO Fortnite, you’ll first need to upgrade the Rebel Outpost to level 6.

This is similar to upgrading a village, where you’ll need to interact with the hub in the Rebel Outpost to check what you need to do to level up.

Fortunately, a lot of them are pretty straightforward to do. You’ll mostly be tasked to craft a Workbench, add more buildings and decorations, and so on. Once you’ve hit level six, interact with the Captain Bravara NPC, who will give you a lightsaber and code clearance.

Next up, much like finding a Rebel Outpost, you can use the Macrobinoculars to look out for Empire Bunkers in the game. On your screen, you should be able to spot red icons indicating the bunker when using the Macrobinoculars.

Now that you have the code clearance, you can just go ahead and open the bunker. There’ll be a chest that you can loot inside but expect to bump into some hostile Stormtroopers on your way.

Just make sure you’re all prepared to be safe.