GamingFortnite

How to get code clearance in LEGO Fortnite

Michelle Cornelia
lego fortnite code clearanceEpic Games

Find out how to get code clearance in LEGO Fortnite so you can open Imperial Bunkers and secure good loot.

The latest Fortnite and Star Wars collab event didn’t just bring new cosmetics, but players can now also explore heavily guarded Empire Bunkers in LEGO Fortnite to get some good loot.

While that sounds tempting, entering these bunkers in the game will take some effort since you’re required to get code clearance to get inside.

Don’t worry, though; in this article, we’ll walk you through everything you need to know to find the code clearance in LEGO Fortnite.

LEGO Fortnite: How to get code clearance

A screenshot featuring Captain Bravara in LEGO Fortnite.Epic Games
Level up your Rebel Outpost to level six and then speak to Captain Bravara to get code clearance in LEGO Fortnite.

To get your hands on the code clearance in LEGO Fortnite, you’ll first need to upgrade the Rebel Outpost to level 6.

This is similar to upgrading a village, where you’ll need to interact with the hub in the Rebel Outpost to check what you need to do to level up.

Fortunately, a lot of them are pretty straightforward to do. You’ll mostly be tasked to craft a Workbench, add more buildings and decorations, and so on. Once you’ve hit level six, interact with the Captain Bravara NPC, who will give you a lightsaber and code clearance.

Next up, much like finding a Rebel Outpost, you can use the Macrobinoculars to look out for Empire Bunkers in the game. On your screen, you should be able to spot red icons indicating the bunker when using the Macrobinoculars.

Now that you have the code clearance, you can just go ahead and open the bunker. There’ll be a chest that you can loot inside but expect to bump into some hostile Stormtroopers on your way.

Just make sure you’re all prepared to be safe.

About The Author

Michelle Cornelia

Michelle is a Games Writer at Dexerto. She has previously written for Attack of the Fanboy, Pocket Gamer, and GameWatcher. As a multiplayer enthusiast, she enjoys playing FPS, Battle Royale, and MMORPG games in her free time. You can reach out to her at michelle.cornelia@dexerto.com

keep reading
A screenshot featuring the Loot Island capture point in Fortnite.
Fortnite
Fortnite: How to find and capture Loot Island
Michelle Cornelia
Fortnite C5S2
Fortnite
Fortnite players disappointed with Chapter 5 Season 2’s “bare bones” storyline
Daniel Appleford
fortnite yoda backbling
Fortnite
Fortnite Yoda backbling disabled after whole squads impacted by crash bug
Brianna Reeves
Kendrick and Drake as Fortnite concept skins
Fortnite
Is Fortnite’s Kendrick and Drake Beef Bundle real?
Rishabh Sabarwal

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.