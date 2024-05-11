GamingFortnite

How to get My Hero Academia skins in Fortnite: All bundles & prices

Michelle Cornelia
A screenshot featuring My Hero Academia skins in Fortnite.Epic Games

Find out how to get all My Hero Academia skins and cosmetics in Fortnite, starting from the first wave to the latest League of Villains bundle.

Fortnite first introduced the My Hero Academia collab in December 2022, bringing Deku, All Might, Bakugo, and Ochaco skins from the superhero anime. Since then, some players have been begging for more My Hero Academia skins to make an appearance in the Battle Royale.

Not long after that, Shoto Todoroki, Eijiro Kirishima, and Mina Ashido skins were introduced as part of the collab’s second wave.

Now, new My Hero Academia skins have just dropped, this time featuring villains from the show. If you’d like to get your hands on them, find out how to get all my Hero Academia skins in Fortnite.

How to get My Hero Academia League of Villains Fortnite Bundle

A screenshot featuring My Hero Academia League of Villains bundle in Fortnite.Epic Games

Fortnite’s My Hero Academia League of Villains bundle includes Tomura Shigaraki, Toga, and Dabi skins with additional cosmetics at 3,800 V-Bucks. Here’s everything you’ll get from purchasing the bundle:

  • Tomura Shigaraki Outfit
  • Dabi Outfit
  • Himiko Toga Outfit
  • Nomu Jr. Back Bling
  • Decaying Scythe Pickaxe
  • D-pad Decay Emote
  • Blueflame Lighter Back Bling
  • Blueflame Sickles Pickaxe
  • Transform Containers Back Bling
  • Himiko Toga’s Blade Pickaxe
  • Toga’s Glee Emote

Fortnite: How to get the Class 1-A Bundle

A screenshot featuring Fortnite Class 1-A bundle.Epic Games

As part of the first wave, the Class 1-A Bundle features some of the main characters seen in the anime and manga. It’s priced at 2,800 V-Bucks in the Item Shop and includes all of these cosmetics below:

  • Izuki Midoriya Outfit
  • Ochaco Uraraka Outfit
  • Katsuki Bakugo Outfit
  • All Might Collectible Back Bling
  • Uravity Booster Back Bling
  • Grenade Backpack Back Bling
  • Izuku Midoriya’s Quirk Emote

Fortnite: How to get All Might Bundle

A screenshot featuring All Might in Fortnite.Epic Games

The All Might skin comes with its own bundle that features his transform emote, which switches the outfit to his ‘true form.’ The bundle includes a couple of other cosmetic items related to the character. It costs 2,000 V-Bucks in the Item Shop.

  • All Might Outfit
  • Principle Nezu Back Bling
  • All Smite Pickaxe
  • Symbol of Peace Emote
  • All Might’s Transform Emote

Fortnite: How to get the Shoto Todoroki Bundle

Players can get the Shoto Todoroki bundle in Fortnite for 2,400 V-Bucks. Last seen in the Item Shop in January 2024, this bundle comes with Shoto’s Back Bling, glider, and weapon wrap. Here’s everything you’ll get from it:

  • Shoto Todoroki Outfit
  • Cold Heat Back Bling
  • Cold-Hot Hitters Pickaxe
  • Coldburn Flier Glider
  • U.A. Uniform Wrap
  • Half-Cold Half-Hot Emote

Fortnite: How to get Ashido & Kirishima Bundle

The Ashido and Kirishima bundle was brought to Fortnite along with the Shoto Todoroki bundle as part of the second wave of the My Hero Academia collab. Priced at 2,800 V-Bucks, below are all the items you’ll receive when purchasing this bundle:

  • Mina Ashido Outfit
  • Pinky Pack Back Bling
  • Acid Axe Pickaxe
  • Eijiro Kirishima Outfit
  • Red Riot Shield Back Bling
  • Red Riot Thrashers Pickaxe
  • Cultural Festival Dance Emote

And that sums up all the My Hero Academia skins and bundles in Fortnite and their respective prices. 

At the moment, only the League of Villains bundle is available in the Item Shop. It’s unclear when others will return to the game, but rest assured they’re not Battle Pass cosmetics, so there’s always a chance they’ll rotate back to the Item Shop.

