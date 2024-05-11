How to get My Hero Academia skins in Fortnite: All bundles & prices

Find out how to get all My Hero Academia skins and cosmetics in Fortnite, starting from the first wave to the latest League of Villains bundle.

Fortnite first introduced the My Hero Academia collab in December 2022, bringing Deku, All Might, Bakugo, and Ochaco skins from the superhero anime. Since then, some players have been begging for more My Hero Academia skins to make an appearance in the Battle Royale.

Not long after that, Shoto Todoroki, Eijiro Kirishima, and Mina Ashido skins were introduced as part of the collab’s second wave.

Now, new My Hero Academia skins have just dropped, this time featuring villains from the show. If you’d like to get your hands on them, find out how to get all my Hero Academia skins in Fortnite.

How to get My Hero Academia League of Villains Fortnite Bundle

Epic Games

Fortnite’s My Hero Academia League of Villains bundle includes Tomura Shigaraki, Toga, and Dabi skins with additional cosmetics at 3,800 V-Bucks. Here’s everything you’ll get from purchasing the bundle:

Tomura Shigaraki Outfit

Dabi Outfit

Himiko Toga Outfit

Nomu Jr. Back Bling

Decaying Scythe Pickaxe

D-pad Decay Emote

Blueflame Lighter Back Bling

Blueflame Sickles Pickaxe

Transform Containers Back Bling

Himiko Toga’s Blade Pickaxe

Toga’s Glee Emote

Fortnite: How to get the Class 1-A Bundle

Epic Games

As part of the first wave, the Class 1-A Bundle features some of the main characters seen in the anime and manga. It’s priced at 2,800 V-Bucks in the Item Shop and includes all of these cosmetics below:

Izuki Midoriya Outfit

Ochaco Uraraka Outfit

Katsuki Bakugo Outfit

All Might Collectible Back Bling

Uravity Booster Back Bling

Grenade Backpack Back Bling

Izuku Midoriya’s Quirk Emote

Fortnite: How to get All Might Bundle

Epic Games

The All Might skin comes with its own bundle that features his transform emote, which switches the outfit to his ‘true form.’ The bundle includes a couple of other cosmetic items related to the character. It costs 2,000 V-Bucks in the Item Shop.

All Might Outfit

Principle Nezu Back Bling

All Smite Pickaxe

Symbol of Peace Emote

All Might’s Transform Emote

Fortnite: How to get the Shoto Todoroki Bundle

Players can get the Shoto Todoroki bundle in Fortnite for 2,400 V-Bucks. Last seen in the Item Shop in January 2024, this bundle comes with Shoto’s Back Bling, glider, and weapon wrap. Here’s everything you’ll get from it:

Shoto Todoroki Outfit

Cold Heat Back Bling

Cold-Hot Hitters Pickaxe

Coldburn Flier Glider

U.A. Uniform Wrap

Half-Cold Half-Hot Emote

Fortnite: How to get Ashido & Kirishima Bundle

The Ashido and Kirishima bundle was brought to Fortnite along with the Shoto Todoroki bundle as part of the second wave of the My Hero Academia collab. Priced at 2,800 V-Bucks, below are all the items you’ll receive when purchasing this bundle:

Mina Ashido Outfit

Pinky Pack Back Bling

Acid Axe Pickaxe

Eijiro Kirishima Outfit

Red Riot Shield Back Bling

Red Riot Thrashers Pickaxe

Cultural Festival Dance Emote

And that sums up all the My Hero Academia skins and bundles in Fortnite and their respective prices.

At the moment, only the League of Villains bundle is available in the Item Shop. It’s unclear when others will return to the game, but rest assured they’re not Battle Pass cosmetics, so there’s always a chance they’ll rotate back to the Item Shop.