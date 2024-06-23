One shot meta is back in Fortnite thanks to new weapon

Fortnite has just added an all-new weapon from the recent update, which leaves many players concerned due to the amount of damage it deals.

The meta in Fortnite is constantly changing, as the game often rolls out updates that shakes up the weapons’ loot pool in addition to adding new ones. In Chapter 5, Season 3 alone, we’ve seen the vehicle meta surfacing the Battle Royale thanks to the addition of Mythic Nitro Cars and countless vehicle mods.

But with recent nerfs, combined with the new weapons added from the latest update, some players are convinced that an old “boring” meta is returning. This is mainly due to the addition of the all-new Heavy Impact Sniper weapon, which makes it possible to one-shot your enemies.

The Heavy Impact Sniper was just added yesterday, but in a Reddit thread showcasing a clip of what the sniper is capable of doing, some players couldn’t help but express concern.

The clip shows that the Heavy Impact Sniper can insta-kill an enemy as soon as they pop their head, reminding many players of what the old dreaded sniper meta felt like.

Granted, the weapon has its drawbacks – such as having a slow reload and substantial bullet drop that makes it extremely punishing if you miss your shot – but in the hands of a skilled player or cheater, it can be a nightmare to deal with.

One user wrote, “I was happy when they removed 1 shot snipers, now I gotta deal with them again?”

“This season is just aiming to piss everyone off huh? They finally get cars to not be absurdly broken, and then they make it so that you can die instantly from any range, with the only counter play being to have a car so they can’t hit you,” a different user mentioned.

“Just when I thought we’d have a season WITHOUT a broken Sniper Rifle, wow I’m such an idiot,” another chimed in. Meanwhile, one user claimed that “one shots” in Fortnite are “boring as hell” as there’s no time to react.

As with any other weapon, there’s always a chance that this sniper might receive some balance changes. However, players will just have to be patient for now to see what the next update will have in store.