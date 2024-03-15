Fortnite players refuse to use “worst” weapon in Chapter 5 Season 2

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2’s have called out a shotgun that they believe is the “worst weapon” in the whole game.

The Hammer Pump Shotgun counted among the most-hated weapons in the Chapter 5 Season 1 loot pool. Despite being an automatic, its slow fire rate made it quite weak in the grand scheme of things.

As such, Fortnite players assumed Epic would vault the gun ahead of Season 2’s arrival. This particular short-range weapon remains in the loot pool, though, and users aren’t happy about it.

It should come as no surprise, then, that the community has already selected the worst gun of the newest season.

Fortnite players slam Chapter 5 Season 2’s “worst” weapon

A meme that pokes fun at the Hammer Pump Shotgun is making the rounds in the Fortnite subreddit. Funnily enough, the meme argues that players won’t use the gun even if it’s the first one they find when landing. This line of thinking even applies to fully-modded, Legendary Hammer Pumps.

With well over 1,000 upvotes, it seems the community agrees that this shotgun deserves the title of “worst weapon in the game.”

Numerous Fortnite veterans chimed in with their thoughts on the much-disliked Season 2 weapon. One user didn’t hold back in their critique, writing, “Pump shotgun is literal dogsh**. As bad as that launcher from last season which no one used in endgame lol.”

Someone else said they’d even accept a common Frenzy Auto Shotgun – another gun that much of the community can’t get behind. “I’d take a grey frenzy or the new one over that.”

Another Redditor joined the chorus with, “The only way I’m picking that weapon up is if I go to a poi that I know will be filled other people.”

Though people have been down on it for months, the Hammer Pump Shotgun does have its share of defenders. A few users in the thread said those who don’t like it have a “skill issue.”

Others argued it’s a good weapon to have equipped in Build mode, even if only to “piece control your opponents.”

It’ll be interesting to see if this particular Pump Shotgun returns once more with Chapter 5 Season 3.