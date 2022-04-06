How to play Mystery at Croft Manor in Fortnite: Creative code

Mystery at Croft Manor has returned to Fortnite in Chapter 3 Season 2, again giving players the chance to explore Lara Croft’s iconic home. Here’s how to get there in-game and what the mode entails.

There’s no shortage of new content in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2, from the brand-new Doctor Strange skin to the Zero Build mode that has proved incredibly popular. The 20.10 update took things one step further, bringing an Assassin’s Creed crossover to the game.

But among all the fresh features and skins, Epic also had time to throw some old favorites into the mix. Mystery at Croft Manor Creative mode was first added back in March 2021 as part of the Lara Croft crossover in Chapter 2 Season 6, and it’s making a comeback in the latest season.

Here’s everything you need to about Mystery at Croft Manor, from what it is to how to access it.

What is Mystery at Croft Manor in Fortnite?

Mystery at Croft Manor is a Creative mode made by Alliance, transporting players into the home of Lara Croft. Players are asked to track down a series of jigsaw pieces in order to earn themed rewards.

Anyone brave enough to tackle the manor must overcome fierce enemies and solve quirky puzzles to earn each piece of the jigsaw. There are plenty of weapons and equipment to be picked up along the way to aid your descent into the house.

Mystery at Croft Manor can be tackled alone or with a squad of friends, and it offers a refreshing change of pace to the normal Fortnite battle royale experience.

How to play Mystery at Croft Manor in Fortnite: Island code

Much like Jumpman Zone, Mystery at Croft Manor cannot be accessed directly from the main menu of playlists. To find your way into the famous archeologists’ mansion, you’ll have to head over to the Island tab on the main menu and input the code 0116-9392-3142.

From there, the mode will appear at the bottom right of your screen and you can load in as you would any other mode. Mystery at Croft Manor will then be added to your favorites so you for easy access going forward.

Here’s a simple step-by-step guide on how to play Mystery at Croft Manor in Fortnite:

Advertisement

Load up Fortnite and load into the main menu Select to change the game mode (Square on PlayStation, X on Xbox) Head over to the Island tab Put in the code 0116-9392-3142 Hit play and prepare to solve the mystery!

There you have it, that was everything you need to know about the Mystery at Croft Manor mode in Fortnite. For more on Chapter 3 Season 2, check out our other guides:

