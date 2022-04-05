Is Darth Vader finally coming to Fortnite? Leaks point to Star Wars skin

Could another Star Wars-themed character make its way into Fortnite Season 3? A leak suggests that Luke Skywalker’s father may be boarding the battle bus.

Star Wars has become one of the most iconic franchises in the world. Since making its cinematic debut on May 25, 1977, the galaxy far, far away has given us pop culture icons in Luke Skywalker, Han Solo, and Princess Leia.

The number of characters is endless as LucasFilm has continued to churn out stories that continue the galactic lore of the Jedi.

With success spanning 50 years, these characters have stood the test of time as their relevance has only grown as time trudged on.

Portrayed by the late David Prowse in physicality and by James Earl Jones vocally, Darth Vader has become bigger than the franchise he represents. And that icon could be finding himself in another galaxy further away.

Darth Vader skin coming to Fortnite?

During the State of Unreal showcase on April 5, 2022, a moment showcased Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3’s cinematic intro.

There was a display of two monitors; one monitor showed the behind-the-scenes of the upcoming chapter expansion, while the second monitor showed a series of files.

Captured by reliable leaker iFireMonkey and first spotted by 3D screenshot artist polaqwym, in a tweet documenting the potential leak, he zooms into the files to reveal that the Star Wars original big bad could potentially make his way onto the battle bus.

The folder named “C3S3_Vader” is shown together with various other potential eye-boggling references.

Star Wars made its Fortnite debut back in December 2019, so the franchise is no stranger to the build-based battle royale.

During the State of Unreal showcase there was a segment showing the Intro Cinematic for Ch3 – S1. On the second monitor you can see some folders such as:

– Family Guy

– Chapter 3 – Season 3 Jones

– Chapter 3 – Season 3 – Vader

– Doom

and some other files Spotted by @polaqwym pic.twitter.com/CmfQ2lUxs0 — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) April 5, 2022

But, with the inclusion of Rey and Finn into the fray, players were curious if they would ever see some of the classic characters get their chance in the sun. If the leaks are accurate, Darth Vader may be coming to Fortnite Chapter 3.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 begins June 4, 2022, so we have a couple of months before the official release of Fortnite’s next huge update. With a world as expansive as the one Epic Games has created, it’s safe to say anything can happen between now and then.