How to complete secret Klombo challenges in Fortnite: Snow mound locations

Secret Klombo challenges were quietly added to Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 in a recent update, requiring players to find several Klombo-sized snow mound locations.

Klombo was the undeniable star of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1. The lovable giant creature spawned at various points across the map, minding its own business, eating Klomberries, and launching players out of its blowhole.

But if players hit a Klombo with their pickaxe or attempted to shoot it, the usually-gentle giant would go on a fiery rampage and destroy anything in its path. Players even began to speculate whether they could kill Klombo (despicable, honestly).

Sadly, Klombo was removed from the Island at the start of Chapter 3 Season 2, but a new secret challenge has appeared to hint at the return of the loveable dinosaur. Here’s everything you need to know about this mysterious quest.

How to complete secret Klombo challenges in Fortnite

While regular weekly challenges and Resistance Quests show up on your Fortnite quest menu, the secret Klombo challenge won’t make itself known to you until you’ve completed it, which can make it difficult to finish. There’s a reason it’s called a ‘secret’ challenge, after all.

In order to complete this challenge, you’ll need to visit the snow-covered area at the northwest corner of the map, close to The Seven Outpost, then find and interact with one of the Klombo-sized mounds.

Once you’ve done this, the challenge will appear in your quest menu and you’ll be instructed to find two more Klombo-sized mounds. These are all in the same area, so it’s simply a case of running around until you’ve found all three.

Fortnite Klombo-sized snow mound locations

Here are the locations of the Klombo-sized snow mounds in Fortnite:

The first Klombo-sized mound is just north of Logjam Lumberyard, off the side of the road.

The second Klombo-sized mound is up the hill slightly to the northwest of the first one.

The third Klombo-sized mound is near the coast, northeast of the second one.

You’ll earn 10,000 XP for completing this challenge, which should help you on your journey to completing the Battle Pass. It’s not a lot of XP, but every little helps, right?

If more Klombo challenges get added in the future, we’ll update this guide with instructions.

So… is Klombo returning to Fortnite?

All signs currently point to Klombo making a grand return at some point in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2, which is good news for all you superfans of the adorable dinosaur-like creature.

Of course, it’s not guaranteed that Klombo will return, but we doubt that Epic Games would include big hints like this secret challenge if they weren’t planning on bringing Klombo back.

If you missed Klombo the first time around, or just want a refresher on what it can do and where it used to be found, check out our Klombo guide right here.

Now you know how to complete the secret Klombo challenges, check out some other Fortnite guides below:

