Fortnite update 20.10 early patch notes: Assassin’s Creed Valhalla skins, Single Barrel Shotgun, more

Fortnite’s 20.10 update is around the corner as Chapter 3 Season 2 continues to evolve, and it’s set to introduce Assassin’s Creed Valhalla skins, a new Single Barrel Shotgun, bug fixes, and more.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 kicked off in March 2021, and it’s scheduled to end on Friday, June 3. It brought about some interesting changes, including the addition of the Zero Build mode, and it’s about to get some more.

Fortnite update 20.10 is a relatively minor patch, but it’s expected to introduce new skins, weapons, and more.

Here’s a rundown of everything we know so far, beginning with what time the patch is going to go live.

Advertisement

Fortnite update 20.10 release date

Fortnite update 20.10 is scheduled for release on Tuesday, April 5 at 1 AM PT/4 AM ET.

The servers will be taken down approximately 30 minutes beforehand to get all the necessary preparations out of the way.

Prepare yourselves, the v20.10 update is scheduled for release on April 5th. Downtime will begin at 04:00 AM ET, with matchmaking being disabled 30 minutes before. pic.twitter.com/l1BZwMJ8v8 — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) April 4, 2022

Assassin’s Creed Skins in Fortnite

In March 2022, Epic Games added Assassin’s Creed 2 protagonist Ezio Auditore to the ever-growing list of Fortnite skins. However, it was only available to those who purchased Assassin’s Creed Valhalla on the Epic Games store.

Now, they’re also rumored to be adding a skin for Eivor Varinsdottir, the protagonist in Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla, in Fortnite update 20.10. iFireMonkey reported that it will arrive in the Item Shop on Friday, April 8.

Advertisement

According to @Nanxss; someone who has been right in the past regarding Fortnite news, the Eivor Varinsdottir skin will be given to some streamers/content creators tomorrow and will arrive in the Item Shop April 8th. pic.twitter.com/Xsb8SvYjAV — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) April 4, 2022

New Single Barrel Shotgun

On March 23, HYPEX also dropped some details about a new shotgun.

Its placeholder name is the Single Barrel Shotgun, and as the name suggests, it only shoots one bullet at a time before relading, but it packs a punch.

Upcoming Shotgun Stats. This one is a a single barrel shotgun, mix of the pump & double barrel. It shoots 1 bullet then reloads just like the double barrel animation (we've seen it in the trailer). The stats go up to Mythic but idk if we'll get a mythic tho, here it is anyway: pic.twitter.com/uNcU51ktl9 — HYPEX (@HYPEX) March 23, 2022

HYPEX also spotted the new shotgun in a new lobby screen added to the game ahead of schedule, adding more substance to the claim.

There will likely be other weapons coming in the update too, so keep your eyes peeled.

We could get the new shotgun tonight, they're showing it in the lobby screen that was set earlier today which probably was meant for tonight's update. (I posted the stats a few days ago) pic.twitter.com/2MH7Q5U90p — HYPEX (@HYPEX) April 4, 2022

Fortnite update 20.10 bug fixes

Last but not least, it wouldn’t be a Fortnite update without including some important bug fixes in the mix. Here’s every issue that is reportedly being fixed in Fortnite update 20.10 based on the official Trello board.

Advertisement

General fixes

Running Fortnite using DirectX 12 results in slow performance.

The Low Mesh setting is not working as intended

Vehicles may stutter and jerk when driving in Battle Royale or Creative

Xbox players using Keyboard and Mouse may stop moving when pressing a mouse button

Battle Royale fixes

Back Blings ‘floating’ on some outfits

Bushrangers leave shed excessively after sliding

Fishing Collection Book Resetting

Last season’s quests may be displayed in the Tracked Quests on the HUD

Leaving a Boat while boosting on land may cause controllers to Vibrate

Match end UI occasionally missing from the screen

Opening the Map or Quests while using Split-screen causes the 2nd player’s view to turn black

Previews in the Item Shop map appear tilted

Unable to use Ziplines between wind turbines on Windbreakers Island

Vaults at Seven Outposts do not open

Creative fixes

Further Creative Mode issues with: Dialogue Pop-Up Device Play Counter Device Spawn Pads Tracker Device Vending Machines

Joining a Creative game in progress may lock the new player out until the round ends

Some Items missing Guard tags in Creative.

Unable to Control Quadcrasher While Flying

Save the World fixes

Destroyed beds are not being counted towards quest completion

Map/Lobby in STW looks very bright sometimes

Placing a BluGlo Siphon may cause crashes (Performance Mode Only)

Players are unable to re-do repeatable quests after completing them

Storm Shield Bases reset after leaving

Wolves and Raptors are missing their combat passive abilities

That’s everything we know about the 20.10 update so far. Stay tuned as we’ll update these patch notes with more information once it’s available. Don’t forget to check out our Fortnite home page for all the latest news!