Where to find drivable Battle Bus in Fortnite Season 2

Fortnite’s Battle Bus is an iconic part of the beloved battle royale game. However, Chapter 3 Season 2 has not only made it drivable, but has also given it a different twist. Here’s where to find it.

Released during Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2, the new Armored Battle Bus is Epic Games’ take on a new deadly vehicle. However, unlike every other vehicle, it requires the Fortnite community to work together to get it to appear.

It’s armored to the teeth, uses massive tires that can take on any terrain, holds a cow catcher in its front, and has two usable turrets to boot – making the ideal way for you and your teammates to demolish anything and everything in your path.

Are you wanting to find this new drivable Battle Bus in Fortnite Season 2? Here’s how.

How to fund the Armored Battle Bus in Fortnite

One of the newly added features in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 is the Armored Battle Bus. Normally, like other game items, you can loot it – or if it’s a vehicle, you can get on it without any extra work. But this one is a bit different, as it’s only available to players after receiving enough funds from the community.

The required funds are Gold Bars that can be accumulated from any prominent POIs, loot boxes, or dead enemies. After collecting them, interact with the station and donate as many as you can in stacks of 50.

Once the funding station has reached 100%, you can find and drive the Armored Battle Bus. It’s worth noting that each funding station is its own entity, meaning that if one hits 100%, only that specific POI will receive the vehicle.

Funding stations return in Fortnite Season 2

Originally introduced during Chapter 2 Season 8, Fortnite’s funding stations are a way for the game’s community to work together towards a global goal – and they’re back in Chapter 3 Season 2.

Whether it’s unvaulting weapons or unlocking the new Armored Battle Bus, at just 50 Gold Bars apiece, you, alongside donations from other players, can take part in unlocking something greater.

At any fund station, players can donate as many Gold Bars as they want either until they have or less than a multiple of 50.

Funding stations can be found across different POIs across the map, with each one having a different global goal. These can be weapons, Balloons, a Boogie Bomb, and more.

Armored Battle Bus funding station locations

Although there are plenty of funding stations across Fortnite, only a select few work towards achieving the Armored Battle Bus.

So far, there are only two locations that house funding for the Armored Battle Bus. These are Sanctuary and Synapse Station. And thanks to known Fortnite leaker iFireMonkey, we know where they are.

Sanctuary

Found towards the Eastern part of the map in the middle, you can find one of the two fund stations – Sanctuary.

Here is the Sanctuary Spot pic.twitter.com/ouno2ToEIE — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) March 21, 2022

Synapse Station

Towards the bottom of the map, you can find the second of the two fund stations – Synapse Station.

The Armored Battle Bus is already 6.03% funded In the image below you can see one of the funding locations incase you want to fund it! pic.twitter.com/FG3D8edkEQ — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) March 20, 2022

So that’s it – that’s everything you need to know about how to fund an Armored Battle Bus in Fortnite Season 2. Once the funding stations reach 100%, you and your teammates will be able to ride what will possibly be Fortnite’s more terrifying vehicle yet.

For more guides, tips, and Fortnite news, make sure to visit our dedicated Fortnite page here.