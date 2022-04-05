Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 Super Styles: How to unlock Stealth Silver, Tempest & Vivid skins

Super Level Styles have arrived in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2, so we’ve got details on unlocking all of the Stealth Silver, Tempest, and Vivid skins in the Battle Pass.

One of the highlights of each new Fortnite season is the debut of Super Level Styles, which are rare outfits for the standard Battle Pass skins that require players to reach an incredibly high level to unlock them.

Following the 20.10 update, three sets of Super Level Styles have been added to the Battle Pass. There are Stealth Silver, Tempest, and Vivid outfits for Doctor Strange, Kiara K.O, Erisa, Tsuki 2.0, and Gunnar.

You’ll need to meet some prerequisites before you can unlock all of these outfits, which could take quite a while! Below, you’ll find out how to unlock all of these rare Super Level Styles.

How to get Stealth Silver Super Styles in Fortnite

In order to unlock the Stealth Silver Super Level Styles, you must reach the following requirements:

Claim at least 110 Rewards from the Battle Pass.

Claim 10 Bonus Rewards from the Battle Pass.

How to get Tempest Super Styles in Fortnite

In order to unlock the Tempest Super Level Styles, you must reach the following requirements:

Claim at least 115 Rewards from the Battle Pass.

Claim 15 Bonus Rewards from the Battle Pass.

How to get Vivid Super Styles in Fortnite

In order to unlock the Vivid Super Level Styles, you must reach the following requirements:

Claim at least 120 Rewards from the Battle Pass.

Claim 20 Bonus Rewards from the Battle Pass.

As you can see, The Imagined and The Origin don’t have Super Level Styles this season, but they do have Viridian and Spacevoid Black styles that can be found in the Bonus Rewards menu of the Battle Pass.

Getting all of these Super Level Styles is going to take you quite some time. You can purchase extra levels in the Battle Pass to speed up your process, but it is definitely possible to unlock them all without doing this.

