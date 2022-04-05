Fortnite Assassin’s Creed skin bundle crossover: Release date, how to get & price

Epic Games has announced a new collaboration with Assassin’s Creed, bringing new skins to the Fortnite Item Shop – with Ezio Auditore and Eivor Varinsdottir featuring in a Tales from the Animus bundle.
The latest crossover was revealed on April 5, with the skins and styles landing in the popular battle royale game just a few days later.
So, for those of you with a few spare V-Bucks in Fortnite, let’s run through everything we know about the bundle so far…
How to get Fortnite Assassin’s Creed Bundle
Release date
The Fortnite Assassin’s Creed skin bundle releases on April 7, 2022, at 8 PM ET / 1 AM BST / 5 PM PT.
How to get Ezio Auditore bundle
To get the Tales from the Animus bundle in Fortnite Battle Royale, you will need to buy it from the Fortnite Item Shop.
Do we know the price?
Epic Games has not yet revealed an official price for the Assassin’s Creed package of skins, instead just delivering a basic announcement that they are in the works via the Fortnite blog page.
All Assassin’s Creed skins, styles & cosmetics coming to Fortnite
- The Ezio Auditore Outfit
- Ezio’s Hidden Blade Pickaxe
- Assassin’s Strike Emote
- Eivor Varinsdottir Outfit
- Outfit’s Cloaked alt Style
- Eivor’s Shield Back Bling
- Raven Clan Pickaxe
- Wolf-Kissed Longboat Glider
- Viking War Cry Emote
In the official blog post, Epic Games said: “The Ezio Auditore Outfit (+ Ezio’s Hidden Blade Pickaxe and Assassin’s Strike Emote), Eivor Varinsdottir Outfit, Evior’s Shield Back Bling (+ built-in Viking War Cry Emote), Handaxes of the Raven Clan Pickaxe (+ built-in Viking War Cry Emote), and Wolf-Kissed Longboat Glider can be purchased either individually or together as part of the Tales from the Animus Bundle.”
Tales from the Animus Bundle
This bundle additionally includes the following items:
- Wolf-Kissed Spray
- Eivor’s Fury Loading Screen
- Raven Clan Emoticon
- A Tales from the Animus Banner
Should more information be made available regarding this Fortnite skin bundle, we’ll be sure to update this page accordingly.