How to play Fortnite’s Jumpman Zone for Jordan rewards: Island code

Jumpman Zone is one of the most popular Creative modes in Fortnite, giving players the chance to unlock Air Jordan rewards in-game. Finding this mode can be a little confusing, so here’s where to find Jumpman Zone, as well as the Island Code.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 is here, and despite Epic’s decision to launch the new era without building, players have wasted no time in tackling the new Battle Pass to grab those Marvel skins.

But the main battle royale mode isn’t the only place you can earn new cosmetics for your character. The Jumpman Zone is a Creative mode where players can shiny new rewards as part of Fortnite’s crossover with the Air Jordan brand.

Advertisement

Finding this unique playlist might not be obvious since it’s not listed near the usual array of modes we’re used to, so here’s how to play Jumpman Zone in Fortnite as well as the Island Code needed to access it.

Contents

What is Jumpman Zone in Fornite?

Launched in 2021, Jumpman Zone is a special basketball-themed Creative mode made by Paradox Buildcreators. Players carefully hunt down pairs of Jordan sneakers to unlock portals to challenge rooms.

Each room asks players to shoot some hoops and complete increasingly difficult trick shots to progress. Along the way, the mode showers the ballers with Jordan cosmetics which they can then equip in the main Fortnite battle royale modes.

Advertisement

There are six different portals to complete, after which basketball fans unlock a series of special rooms to enjoy.

They are:

The Museum

The Basketball Court

The Video Room

How to play Jumpman Zone in Fortnite: Island code

The main menu of playlists doesn’t mention Jumpman Zone. Instead, players will have to scroll over to the Island tab on the main menu and input the code 5519-3138-2454.

Read More: Best landing spots in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

From here, the mode will appear at the bottom right of your screen so you can hop straight in. After you play the Jumpman Zone once, it will be added to your favorites for easy access next time.

Here’s a simple step-by-step guide on how to play Jumpman Zone in Fortnite:

Advertisement

Boot up Fortnite and load into the main menu Select to change the game mode (Square on PlayStation, X on Xbox) Scroll over to the ‘Island’ tab Input the code 5519-3138-2454 Hit play and enjoy your rewards

There you have it! That was everything you need to know about Jumpman Zone in Fortnite. For more on Chapter 3 Season 2, be sure to check out some of our other guides:

Best Fortnite Escape Room codes | Where to find Siege Cannons in Fortnite Season 2 | How to use Overshields | How to defeat Huntmaster Saber in Fortnite | What are the Red and Blue lines on Fortnite map in Season 2?