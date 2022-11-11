How to play Fortnite on PC, Android, iPhone & can you play on Chromebook?

James is our Deputy Games Editor at Dexerto, based in the UK. He writes news, reviews and guides for all the latest games. When not doing that he spends his time slaying monolithic beasts in Monster Hunter. Contact him at [email protected]

If you’re wondering how to play Fortnite on your PC, then our handy guide has everything you need to know about downloading Epic Games’ popular battle royale title on PC, Android, or iPhone & whether you can play it on Chromebook.

Fortnite continues to be one of the most popular free-to-play battle royale games, with players worldwide competing to claim a Victory Royale. The ever-popular title features various crossovers and collabs, from Star Wars to Marvel, and each update constantly adds new content.

In fact, Fornite Chapter 3 Season 4 has added EvoChrome weapons and the ability to turn into an amorphous blob. There are certainly plenty of new features to delve into, particularly for new players looking to play Fortnite for the first time.

So, if you wish to try out Epic Games’ battle royale and are wondering how to play Fortnite on PC, Android, iPhone, and Chromebook, then our handy guide has you covered.

How to play Fortnite on PC?

In order to play Fortnite on PC, you’ll first need to download the official Epic Games Launcher. To do this, simply follow the instructions outlined below:

Head over to the official Epic Games website

Make an Epic Games account.

Sign into your account.

Select the ‘Windows’ option.

Once you’ve installed the Epic Games Launcher, follow these steps to download Fortnite and start playing:

Start the Epic Games Launcher.

Log in to your Epic Games account.

Click on the ‘Store’ button .

Type ‘Fortnite’ in the search box and press ‘Enter’.

Click ‘GET’ to download Fortnite.

Go to your Library , and then click Fortnite to launch the game.

Read the Fortnite End User License Agreement and check the boxes.

Select the location you’d like to install Fortnite.

Once you’ve done all the above, you’ll be able to play Fortnite on PC! It’s really as simple as that and only takes a few minutes.

How to play Fortnite on Android?

Playing Fortnite on Android is very simple and can be done by following these simple steps:

Head over to the official Epic Games website

Download the Epic Games App.

From the Epic Games App, download Fortnite.

It’s important to note you can’t download Fortnite through the Play Store, so if you wish to download and play the BR on your Android device, then you’ll need to use the method outlined above.

How to play Fortnite on iPhone?

While Fortnite can’t officially be accessed on iPhone, the game can still be played through GeForce Now. To do this, follow the steps below:

Open Safari on your iPhone and go to play.geforcenow.com

Follow the instructions to add the home screen shortcut.

Create an account and sign in to play Fortnite through GeForce Now.

If done correctly, you’ll be able to stream Fortnite to your iPhone and begin blasting your way toward a Victory Royal in no time.

Can you play Fortnite on Chromebook?

As of writing, there’s no official support for Fortnite on Chromebook. This means those looking to play Epic Games’ BR smoothly will likely want to use one of the devices outlined above. Of course, if Fortnite on Chromebook ever becomes supported, we’ll update this section accordingly.

So, there you have it, everything you need to know about playing Fortnite on PC, Android, iPhone, and Chromebook. Make sure you check out our Fortnite page for all the latest news and updates.

