Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 patch notes: Chrome, Slide Kicking, Port-A-Bunkers & more

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 has arrived with a Chrome-coated sheen and we’ve got the patch notes to help you make sense of everything new that’s been added, from weapons to map changes.

Just like clockwork, a brand new Fortnite season has arrived! The theme for Chapter 3 Season 4 is Paradise, although this seems like a pretty strange choice given that a mysterious Chrome substance is currently taking over the Island.

As well as changing the map by introducing new POIs and altering existing ones, this metallic substance can also be found as a Chrome Splash which allows players to phase through walls and ‘Chrome-ify’ themselves for extra movement abilities.

Of course, there are also plenty of vaulted and unvaulted weapons as well as some new EvoChrome guns to try out. Below, you’ll find the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 patch notes with all the information you need about these new features.

Epic Games

Phase through walls with Chrome Splash

A brand new item called Chrome Splash has been added to the loot pool in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4. This mysterious item can be thrown at walls or structures so you can walk straight through them!

You can also throw a Chrome Splash on yourself to temporarily become Chrome-ified. In this state, you’ll be immune to fire damage and when you dash forward you’ll become a Chrome blob.

What’s so good about being a Chrome blob? Well, aside from moving faster, you’ll also be immune to fall damage and be able to phase through walls. This could be a game-changer.

Epic Games

New POIs including Herald’s Sanctum

The map has been given an overhaul in Chapter 3 Season 4, with the Reality Tree corner now covered in a bright orange hue and a mysterious Chrome substance taking over the eastern side of the map.

There’s also a brand new Herald’s Sanctum POI to discover, while several existing locations have been given a refresh: Cloudy Condos, Fort Jonesy, Shimmering Shrine, and Lustrous Lagoon.

You can see our roundup of all the map changes here.

Epic Games

EvoChrome weapons make their debut

A brand new duo of EvoChrome weapons have been added to the loot pool. Choose between the EvoChrome Shotgun for close-range damage or the EvoChrome Burst Rifle for long-distance takedowns.

The best thing about these EvoChrome weapons is that their rarity will increase the more you damage opponents with them. You can find them in Chrome Chests hidden around the Island.

Epic Games

Returning and unvaulted weapons

The following weapons will be available to use from the beginning of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4:

Sidearm Pistol

Prime Shotgun

Lever Action Shotgun

Rapid Fire SMG

Suppressed Submachine Gun

Ranger Assault Rifle

Hammer Assault Rifle

Designated Marksman Rifle (DMR)

Hunter Bolt-Action Sniper

Grenade

Firefly Jar

Harpoon Gun

Shadow Tracker

The Dub

Boom Sniper Rifle

Boogie Bomb

Shockwave Grenade

You can see the full list of unvalted and vaulted weapons here.

The Port-A-Bunker replaces the Port-A-Fort

The Port-A-Fort has been around for in Fortnite, but this season it’s being replaced with the Port-A-Bunker, a more durable version that’s got metal walls, a versatile ramp, doors, and defensive tires.

Epic Games

Slide kick your opponents!

Sliding has become an essential feature in Fortnite since it was added at the start of Chapter 3, and now it’s being modified with the ability to slide kick your enemies and knock them back.

Epic Games

Keys lead to treasure…

Keys have started popping up across the Island in Fortnite. You can find them in Chests if you’re lucky, and once you do, be sure to check out the map to see if there are any nearby Vaults that you can unlock.

Some Vaults only require one Key while others need two Keys. All of these Vaults will have plenty of Chests and rare weapons inside, but as you’ve probably guessed, a two-Key Vault will be extra special.

That’s it for the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 patch notes! Make sure you check out our Fortnite page for the latest news and guides this season.