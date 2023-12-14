How to make builds fly in LEGO Fortnite

LEGO Fortnite allows players to build to their heart’s content. From boats to houses and cars, players can build it if they think it. But what if you could make your builds fly?

Fortnite has given players full rein when it comes to building in LEGO Fortnite that goes well beyond what was possible in the battle royale.

Some of the most essential items added to LEGO Fortnite are the ‘toys’ which are the main movement mechanics of the game.

The toys consist of things like wheels, thrusters, and even balloons, the latter of which can make anything you build lift into the air. Here’s how to get builds in LEGO Fortnite airborne.

How to get builds into the air on LEGO Fortnite

One of the best ways to get a build to fly in LEGO Fortnite is to attach balloons to it. Balloons can be attached to Dynamic Foundations. Regular foundation types will not work with balloons.

Another way to get builds to float is through thrusters. There are two different types of thrusters in LEGO Fortnite, one small and one large. The sizes will be important depending on the size of the build.

Attaching thrusters to the bottom of a foundation can make builds fly. However, the thrusters will require an Activation Switch to get them to work.

So there you have it – everything you need to know how to make your builds fly in LEGO Fortnite. For more about the game, be sure to check our other content and guides below:

